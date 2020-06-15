LG Velvet With Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support Starts Rolling out Worldwide

LG Velvet smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC debuted in South Korea in May. The South Korean tech giant today announced the global launch of the phone; however, its global pricing is yet to be disclosed. It is stated that the phone will be first shipped to key European markets this month. Following that, the phone will arrive in other countries in Asia and North America. Key highlights of the LG Velvet include a triple rear camera setup that has image sensors placed like water droplets and a velvet-touch design. It comes in four distinct colour options.

LG Velvet global availability

LG in a press note stated that the LG Velvet would begin rolling out in key European markets this month. The phone will arrive in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland first, followed by various countries in North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America in the weeks ahead.

The South Korean tech company is yet to announce the global pricing along with the exact date of sale for LG Velvet. It is unclear whether the phone will arrive in India as well.

Meanwhile, the LG Velvet launched in South Korea with a price tag of KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 56,200) for the single, 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colour options.

LG is reportedly working on the 4G variant of LG Velvet as well.

LG Velvet specifications

The LG Velvet runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with a custom skin on top. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with support for LG Dual Screen cover. Under the hood, it is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone's 128GB inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of cameras, the triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The company calls the design of the rear camera module as "Raindrop camera" as it evokes imagery of falling rain. For selfies and video calling, it carries a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 lens.

Connectivity option on LG Velvet include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there's a 4,300mAh battery on the Velvet that supports both wired and wireless charging. Lastly, it measures 167.2x74.1x7.9mm and weighs 180 grams.

