LG Velvet Dual Screen Smartphone Up for Pre-Order on Flipkart With Bank Discounts

LG Velvet Dual Screen smartphone is up for pre-order on Flipkart in India. The phone was launched in the country last week, but did not go on sale from October 30 as expected. However, the phone is now up for pre-order on Flipkart, with the e-commerce site listing its tentative release date as November 12. The LG Velvet India variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes both as a single screen phone and a dual screen combo, wherein an extra identical display is shipped alongside.

LG Velvet pre-orders, price in India

Flipkart has listed LG Velvet Dual Screen on its platform for pre-order. The listing hints that the release of the phone is on November 12. The new LG Velvet with a single screen has a starting price of Rs. 36,990, whereas the LG Velvet Dual Screen is priced starting at Rs. 49,990. Only the latter is listed on Flipkart, whereas LG Velvet without the extra screen is still not available to buy online. The LG Velvet Dual Screen combo has been made available in Aurora Silver and New Black colour options.

Flipkart has listed an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with American Express cards, 10 percent off (up to Rs. 1,500) on Federal Bank debit cards, and Rs. 5,000 instant discount on RBL Bank credit and debit cards.

LG Velvet specifications

LG Velvet runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2.460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display. The Dual Screen is shipped with a second identical 6.8-inch screen. The Indian model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of Snapdragon 765G SoC found on the global version. The phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand storage (up to 2TB) using a microSD card.

The LG Velvet has a triple-camera setup at the back that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an additional 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

There is a 4,300mAh battery on board with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone has an under-screen fingerprint sensor, and is IP68 rated and MIL-STD-810G certified.

