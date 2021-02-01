Technology News
loading

LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports

The update is likely to bring usual Android 11 features to the LG Velvet 5G such as conversation bubbles.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 February 2021 19:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports

The stable Android 11 update will likely bring the January 2021 Android security patch to LG Velvet 5G

Highlights
  • LG Velvet 5G Android 11 update reportedly rolling out in South Korea
  • The stable Android 11 update is said to weigh around 2.2GB
  • The update for LG Velvet 5G is has software version G900N2C

LG Velvet 5G is receiving the stable Android 11 update, as per reports. The Android 11 beta built for the smartphone was released last month and the stable one seems to be rolling out now in South Korea. However, it is likely that the update will expand to more regions soon. It is expected to bring usual Android 11 features to the LG Velvet 5G, such as conversation bubbles. It is also likely to carry the January 2021 Android security patch.

The stable Android 11 update for LG Velvet 5G has software version G900N2C, as per a report by GSMArena. The update is said to weigh around 2.2GB. It is currently rolling out for LG Velvet phones in South Korea with model number LM-G900N. However, as mentioned, it is likely to expand to other markets soon as well.

LG Velvet 5G users in South Korea have also posted screenshots of the stable Android 11 update on Reddit, confirming that LG had started rolling out the update.

The stable update is expected to bring usual Android 11 features, including screen recording, conversation bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades. It is also likely that the update will also bring the January 2021 Android security patch to the LG Velvet 5G.

If you have an eligible LG Velvet 5G phone, you will likely get a notification when the update is ready for your phone. You can also check for it manually by heading to Settings > System > Update centre.

Meanwhile, LG may be considering an exit from the competitive smartphone market, as per a recent report. The company has reportedly lost about $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 32,856 crores) over the past five years. The company may also move 60 percent of its staff to other business units within the company or to other LG affiliates.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG Velvet

LG Velvet

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Clean software
  • Decent cameras
  • Dual-screen functionality if you buy the accessory
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Slow charging
Read detailed LG Velvet review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Velvet 5G, LG Velvet 5G update, LG, Android 11
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Through US FCC, Multiple More Certification Sites: Report

Related Stories

LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Spotted Online, May Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Spotify Can Now Be Streamed on Apple Watch Directly, Without an iPhone
  7. Supreme Court Seeks WhatsApp Reply on Petition for Non-Sharing of UPI Data
  8. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  10. How to Download Facebook Videos on Android, iPhone, and PC
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  2. Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Through US FCC, Multiple More Certification Sites: Report
  3. EU Seeks to Overturn $15.8 Billion Apple Tax Ruling, Calls it ‘Contradictory’
  4. Itel A47 Budget Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin 'On the Verge' of Being More Widely Accepted, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Clubhouse Voice Chat
  6. Google Maps Rolls Out Split-Screen Street View for Android Users: Report
  7. LG Releases Virtoo App on Microsoft Store That Enables Smartphone Functions on PCs
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Bests Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in Drop Test Video
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Soon as Official Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on BIS Site
  10. Twitter ‘Withholds’ Multiple Accounts Linked to Farmers' Protest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com