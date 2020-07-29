LG Velvet 5G with Dimensity 800 SoC has reportedly been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The LG Velvet was originally launched in South Korea in May with 5G support and a Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is also a 4G version of the phone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC listed on the German LG website. Now, it seems like another 5G variant with a MediaTek chipset is on the way. However, LG has not shared any information about it.

As per a report by Gadgetsrewind, a new model of the LG Velvet has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It hints at some of the specifications of the phone, most interesting of which, is the MediaTek MT6883 SoC. This is the Dimensity 800 SoC and it is paired with the Mali G57 GPU. It is an octa-core processor that uses four Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The listing also shows 6GB of RAM, a 1,080x2,460 pixels display, 420ppi pixel density, and Android 10.

The 6GB RAM is same as the Snapdragon 845 SoC powered German variant. To recall, the LG Velvet 5G originally launched with a single 8GB RAM variant. Rest of the specifications of this rumoured MediaTek powered LG Velvet are expected to be the same.

LG Velvet specifications

The LG Velvet runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with a custom skin on top. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display. Under the hood, it launched with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the triple rear camera setup on the LG Velvet includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 lens.

The smartphone's 128GB inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on LG Velvet include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of battery, there is 4,300mAh in the Velvet that supports both wired and wireless charging. Lastly, it measures 167.2x74.1x7.9mm and weighs 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.