Technology News
loading

LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

LG Velvet 5G has a curved POLED display and a small notch housing the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 July 2020 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

LG Velvet 5G has three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • New LG Velvet 5G may come with a Dimensity 800 SoC
  • The phone was originally launched in May in South Korea
  • LG Velvet 5G has been spotted with 6GB of RAM

LG Velvet 5G with Dimensity 800 SoC has reportedly been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The LG Velvet was originally launched in South Korea in May with 5G support and a Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is also a 4G version of the phone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC listed on the German LG website. Now, it seems like another 5G variant with a MediaTek chipset is on the way. However, LG has not shared any information about it.

As per a report by Gadgetsrewind, a new model of the LG Velvet has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It hints at some of the specifications of the phone, most interesting of which, is the MediaTek MT6883 SoC. This is the Dimensity 800 SoC and it is paired with the Mali G57 GPU. It is an octa-core processor that uses four Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The listing also shows 6GB of RAM, a 1,080x2,460 pixels display, 420ppi pixel density, and Android 10.

The 6GB RAM is same as the Snapdragon 845 SoC powered German variant. To recall, the LG Velvet 5G originally launched with a single 8GB RAM variant. Rest of the specifications of this rumoured MediaTek powered LG Velvet are expected to be the same.

LG Velvet specifications

The LG Velvet runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with a custom skin on top. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display. Under the hood, it launched with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the triple rear camera setup on the LG Velvet includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 lens.

The smartphone's 128GB inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on LG Velvet include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of battery, there is 4,300mAh in the Velvet that supports both wired and wireless charging. Lastly, it measures 167.2x74.1x7.9mm and weighs 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Velvet, LG Velvet 5G, LG Velvet specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design
Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020

Related Stories

LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Support Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  2. Vivo V2024A Spotted on Geekbench, Reportedly Gets 3C Certification - May Be iQoo 3 Pro 5G
  3. OkCupid Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Have Let Hackers Access Personal Details of Online Daters
  4. ByteDance Investors Said to Value TikTok at $50 Billion in Takeover Bid
  5. TikTok CEO Says US Needs China-Owned App for Social Media Competition
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Surface Again Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Samsung Announces Referral Programme, Student Programme, Shop 20K Advantage in India
  8. Dropbox Adds eSign Feature for All Web Users, With HelloSign Integration
  9. Apple May Be Working on 3D Audio Sound Technology for Rumoured Apple Glass, New Patent Suggests
  10. Hisense to Launch in India, QLED and LED Smart TVs to Be Introduced on August 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com