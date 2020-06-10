LG Velvet was launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC last month, but it seems like a 4G variant with the Snapdragon 845 SoC is in the pipeline as well. As per a new report, an LG phone with model number LM-G910 was spotted in a live image showing the processor, RAM, storage, and Bluetooth information. Further, a phone with the same model number was spotted on Geekbench as well, reaffirming the processor and RAM capacity, as well as hinting at the Android version. Notably, LG has not made any official announcements about a 4G version of LG Velvet.

In its report, Iranian publication Toranji states that the AIDA64 benchmark app showed an LG Velvet phone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Bluetooth v5.0. This phone had the model number LM-G910 and after reportedly speaking with LG Iran, the publication found that it was a 4G variant for the regions that do not have 5G support yet. The report also adds that this variant will be cheaper than then 5G variant and may be priced at $550 (roughly Rs. 41,500).

Gadgets 360 has reached out to LG for information on the same and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Further, a report by Gizmochina states that the phone has also been certified by Brazilian wireless regulator Anatel, suggesting that it may release in Brazil as well, along with Iran. A phone with the same model number (LM-G910) was also spotted on Geekbench by the publication and the listing reaffirms the aforementioned specifications. It shows the presence of the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM, along with Android 10. The listing that was posted on June 9 shows a single-core score of 440 and a multi-core score of 2,090. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify this listing.

To recall, the LG Velvet 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and packs 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display and a triple rear camera setup. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with wireless charging. The LG Velvet has an IP68-rated build that is MIL-STD-810G certified.

