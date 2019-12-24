Technology News
LG V60 ThinQ With 5G and Dual-Screen Functionality Launching at MWC 2020: Report

LG V60 ThinQ could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Updated: 24 December 2019 13:55 IST
LG V60 ThinQ With 5G and Dual-Screen Functionality Launching at MWC 2020: Report

LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen accessory were launched in India recently

Highlights
  • LG is reportedly preparing to launch the V60 ThinQ at MWC 2020
  • The phone will come with support for the LG Dual Screen accessory
  • LG recently launched the G8X and Dual Screen accessory in India

South Korean smartphone maker LG isn't quite as popular in India as it once was, but fans of the smartphone maker continue to buy its popular high-end smartphones. A major phone range from the company is its V-series that has been popular for its audio and camera capabilities. The company is said to be preparing to launch the latest device in the series, the LG V60 ThinQ, at MWC 2020, according to a report. The device will come with 5G connectivity and the ability to use LG's Dual Screen accessory for two screens on the device, as per speculation.

The report comes via the Korea Herald, which cites an unnamed industry source. As per the report, the LG V60 ThinQ will be company's first smartphone of 2020, could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and will expand its presence in the 5G segment in key markets that support the next-generation wireless technology, including South Korea, Japan, and the United States. The device will be revealed at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, which is set to take place from February 24 to 27.

Apart from 5G connectivity, the LG V60 ThinQ is also touted to come with dual-screen functionality. This is likely to be through the LG Dual Screen accessory; the phone itself will have just its primary screen, while the accessory, when connected to the device, will add a second screen. The accessory connects to the main phone using USB Type-C, and functions as a cover for the phone itself.

The LG G8X ThinQ and Dual Screen accessory were recently launched in India, priced at Rs. 49,999. While this device has a ‘free stop hinge' to set the second screen's angle freely, the LG V60 ThinQ and its Dual Screen accessory will come with an improved hinge technology, according to the report. LG does also have a range of 5G-supported smartphones in various markets where the next-generation wireless network is already available.

Further reading: LG, LG V60 ThinQ, MWC 2020
Ali Pardiwala

LG V60 ThinQ With 5G and Dual-Screen Functionality Launching at MWC 2020: Report
