LG V60 ThinQ 5G With Upgraded Dual Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be made available in North America, Europe and Asia starting next month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 February 2020 09:34 IST
LG V60 ThinQ 5G With Upgraded Dual Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with USB Type-C port support

Highlights
  • LG V60 ThinQ 5G has a 10-megapixel front camera
  • The LG Dual Screen has an additional cover display
  • LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

LG V60 ThinQ 5G has launched and it arrives with an upgraded dual screen, larger battery, and the Snapdragon 865 processor. This successor to the LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a better display, and a better processor, among other things. The phone is equipped with a larger 5,000mAh battery, and runs on the latest Android 10 software. The additional LG Dual Screen accessory attaches itself to the phone via the USB Type-C port to give users more screen real estate and multitasking, whenever required. Camera features include 8K video recording.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G availability, more

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be available in North America, Europe and Asia starting next month. Pricing and availability of the phone in each market will be announced locally, and it will go on sale in Classy Blue and Classy White colour options.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G design, specifications

The new LG phone has a waterdrop-style notch up front, a triple rear camera setup at the back with the sensors positioned horizontally. The USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and the 3.5mm audio jack are placed at the bottom of the screen. Coming to the specifications, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G runs on Android 10, and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Plastic OLED display with 395ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storaage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Talking about optics, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has a main 64-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 13-mefapixel super wide camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 117 degree lens, and a last ToF sensor. The phone has a 10-megapixel front camera with f/1.9 aperture as well. Camera features include 8K video recording.

There's a large 5,000mAh battery on board with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and supports Google Lens as well. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is IP68 water and dust resistant, and is MIL-STD 810G compliant. Other key features include stereo speaker, 4Ch microphones, AI CAM, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, LG 3D Sound Engine, and LG Pay support. The phone measures 169.3x77.6x8.9mm, and weighs 214 grams.

lg v60 thinQ 5g main1 LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with an upgraded LG Dual Screen

The detachable LG Dual Screen also has the same 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. There's also a 2.1-inch monochromatic cover display at the back of this dual screen that shows notifications and time. The screen can be attached to the phone via a USB Type-C port, and there's a 360 degree freestop hinge to rotate the two screens in different modes – tent, flat, 90 degrees, and more. This LG Dual Screen comes in Black and White colour options.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + ToF-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG V60 ThinQ 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G specifications, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Price, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Features, LG
