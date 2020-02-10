Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG V60 ThinQ Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Four Channel Microphone System, 5,000mAh Battery

LG V60 ThinQ Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Four-Channel Microphone System, 5,000mAh Battery

LG V60 ThinQ is said to be the spring flagship of the South Korean manufacturer, not a new G-series phone.

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 14:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG V60 ThinQ Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Four-Channel Microphone System, 5,000mAh Battery

LG V60 ThinQ is believed to raise the bar for audio capture quality

Highlights
  • LG will not be present at this year’s Mobile World Congress
  • LG V60 ThinQ leak show off the four-channel microphone system
  • It is expected to pack four rear cameras as well

LG traditionally launches V-series smartphones in the second half of the year, but it seems that is going to change in 2020. Known tipster Evan Blass claims that instead of launching a new G-series model this spring, the company will bring the new LG V60 ThinQ smartphone. It is unclear if LG had planned to showcase the phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, which it had already ditched over coronavirus fears, but Blass has shared a screengrab from an alleged promotional video that gives us a look at the upcoming LG phone.

lg v60 image leak twitter evan blass LG V60 - Final

LG V60 ThinQ will have 4 microphones and a 5,000mAH battery
Photo Credit: Twitter/Evan Blass

 

As per a tweet from Evan Blass, the LG V60 ThinQ, which will succeed the company's V50 ThinQ phone, will come with four microphones and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the screengrab shared by Blass shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup. The tipster warns to not get fooled by the transparent look of the phone in the screengrab, the actual phone won't be transparent.

The USP of the upcoming LG phone seems to be the 4-channel microphone system that should help in better audio recording while making videos and otherwise. There seems to be one microphone each, on the top and bottom of the V60 ThinQ while the other two are housed near the camera setup.

If the screengrab is any indication, the single front facing camera will be placed in top centre and will most likely be a part of a notch on the screen. The 5,000mAH battery is a step-up from the 4,000mAH present in the LG V50 ThinQ. While, there are no other technical specifications available for the V60 ThinQ, we can expect the latest Snapdragon processor and Android 10 out of the box.

Evan Blass has shared another image of the phone that gives us a look at the headphone jack, which LG has managed to retain when all other major manufacturers are getting rid of it. On the bottom, next to the headphone jack is the USB Type-C port and next to it, the speaker grill.

There are some rumours going around regarding LG's upcoming smartphone lineup. It is suspected that the G-series of phones will be discontinued, and the company will come up with a new series all together, which will be sold alongside the existing V-series.

LG is among a few other companies that have decided to skip MWC 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will be hosting separate events this year to show off their new lineup of smartphones. As of now, there is no date set by the company for the release of its next flagship.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG V60 ThinQ, LG V60 ThinQ specifications
OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch 'Soon', Company Executive Says 5G Phones in the Pipeline

Related Stories

LG V60 ThinQ Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Four-Channel Microphone System, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  5. Samsung Teases New Foldable Phone in Surprise Ad During the Oscars
  6. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  7. Bill Gates Buys a Superyacht That's Powered by Liquid Hydrogen
  8. Here Are All the 2020 Oscars Winners
  9. Xiaomi May Launch RedmiBook Laptop in India Tomorrow
  10. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Election Results 2020: Date, Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More
  2. Ola Officially Launches Services in London, Assures Drivers Have Passed Spoken English Test
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Put Through JerryRigEverything's Durability Test in New Video
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price and Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+, and More Expected
  6. China's First-Quarter Smartphone Sales May Halve Due to Coronavirus: Analysts
  7. Realme C3 Indonesia Variant getting a Triple Camera Setup, instead of Dual Cameras
  8. Redmi India Teases New Product Launch, RedmiBook Laptop Expected Tomorrow
  9. DoT Amends Licenses to Defer Spectrum Dues Payment
  10. Sony Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns, Will Host an Online Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.