LG traditionally launches V-series smartphones in the second half of the year, but it seems that is going to change in 2020. Known tipster Evan Blass claims that instead of launching a new G-series model this spring, the company will bring the new LG V60 ThinQ smartphone. It is unclear if LG had planned to showcase the phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, which it had already ditched over coronavirus fears, but Blass has shared a screengrab from an alleged promotional video that gives us a look at the upcoming LG phone.

LG V60 ThinQ will have 4 microphones and a 5,000mAH battery

Photo Credit: Twitter/Evan Blass

As per a tweet from Evan Blass, the LG V60 ThinQ, which will succeed the company's V50 ThinQ phone, will come with four microphones and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the screengrab shared by Blass shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup. The tipster warns to not get fooled by the transparent look of the phone in the screengrab, the actual phone won't be transparent.

The USP of the upcoming LG phone seems to be the 4-channel microphone system that should help in better audio recording while making videos and otherwise. There seems to be one microphone each, on the top and bottom of the V60 ThinQ while the other two are housed near the camera setup.

If the screengrab is any indication, the single front facing camera will be placed in top centre and will most likely be a part of a notch on the screen. The 5,000mAH battery is a step-up from the 4,000mAH present in the LG V50 ThinQ. While, there are no other technical specifications available for the V60 ThinQ, we can expect the latest Snapdragon processor and Android 10 out of the box.

Evan Blass has shared another image of the phone that gives us a look at the headphone jack, which LG has managed to retain when all other major manufacturers are getting rid of it. On the bottom, next to the headphone jack is the USB Type-C port and next to it, the speaker grill.

There are some rumours going around regarding LG's upcoming smartphone lineup. It is suspected that the G-series of phones will be discontinued, and the company will come up with a new series all together, which will be sold alongside the existing V-series.

LG is among a few other companies that have decided to skip MWC 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will be hosting separate events this year to show off their new lineup of smartphones. As of now, there is no date set by the company for the release of its next flagship.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.