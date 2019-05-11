LG V50 ThinQ 5G has joined the short, but increasingly growing list of 5G smartphones that are now on sale in one or the other part of the world. The new LG smartphone finally started selling in South Korea via the country's three major telecom operators – KT, SK Telecom, and LG U+. It is the second 5G smartphone after Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to be released in the Asian market. Apart from the two phones, Oppo's Reno 5G is also available for purchase, however, only in Switzerland at this point.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G price

LG V50 ThinQ 5G was originally supposed to go on sale last month, but the launch was delayed for unknown reasons. The LG phone can now be purchased via three telecom operators or the company's own e-store and brick-and-mortar shops. LG V50 ThinQ 5G carries a price tag of KRW 1,119,000 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and will be offered in a single Black colour option.

The company is also providing a compatible second screen attachment for the phone, which it hopes will enhance the multitasking and the overall user experience of the phone's buyers. The second screen attachment-cum-case has been priced at KRW 219,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

LG V50 ThinQ 5G specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) LG V50 ThinQ runs on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.4-inch OLED QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. The LG smartphone comes with triple camera setup on the rear, which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.5 78-degree lens, another 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 45-degree telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 107-degree wide-angle lens. There are two cameras on the front with an 8-megapixel RGB sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Among other specifications, LG has packed 128GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, rear fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port in the smartphone. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and features a MIL-STD 810G certified build.