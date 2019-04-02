LG V50 ThinQ 5G Price Revealed, to Go on Sale From April 19

At MWC 2019, LG introduced the V50 ThinQ 5G with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, the Snapdragon X50 modem, and a dual screen accessory as well. The phone's detailed specifications were unveiled, but its pricing and availability was kept mum. Now, the company has announced that the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available from April 19 and its pricing has also been released for the South Korean market. LG is bundling the Dual Screen attachable screen for free till May, after which users will have to purchase it separately.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G price, availability

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available in South Korea for KRW 1,119,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000). The Dual Screen Attachment that brings along an additional 6.2-inch OLED (2160 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ display for enhanced multi-tasking and gaming, will be priced at KRW 219,000 (roughly Rs 13,300). LG says that it plans to bundle the Dual Screen attachment for free, for all LG V50 ThinQ 5G purchases till May.

Also announced at MWC, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G's 'Dual Screen' attachment not only acts as a secondary display, but also doubles up as a case for the new smartphone and connects via Pogo pin connectors. It is powered by the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone and doesn't come with its own battery.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G specifications

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is a dual SIM smartphone (Nano) that boots Android 9 Pie. The new LG flagship packs a 6.4-inch QHD (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 538ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem to facilitate 5G connectivity. The flagship Qualcomm processor brings the faster Adreno 640 GPU and is clubbed with 6GB of RAM. The new LG offering has a 128GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

In the imaging department, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G features a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 12-megapixel primary 78-degree lens (f/1.5 aperture aperture and 1.4 micron pixel size), a 12-megapixel 45-degree telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture and 1-micron pixel size), and a 16-megapixel 107-degree wide-angle lens (f/1.9 aperture and 1-micron pixel size). On the front is a dual camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel RGB sensor (f/1.9 aperture, 1-micron pixel size, 80-degree lens) and a 5-megapixel 90-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels.

Cellular connectivity is handled by 3G, 4G LTE-A as well as 5G, with the other wireless networking protocols comprising of Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the device's 4,000mAh battery that also has support for the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging standard. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G measures in at 159.10x76.10x8.30 mm and tips the scales at 183 grams. The flagship smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and features a MIL-STD 810G certified build.