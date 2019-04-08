LG has revealed the Android 9 Pie update rollout timeline for the LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, LG V30, and LG V30S ThinQ smartphones. The company has said that the phones will receive Android Pie by June end. To recall, LG V40 ThinQ was launched two months after the rollout of Android Pie, but it disappointingly arrived with Android Oreo out of the box. Many months later, the phone still hasn't received the Android Pie update, and now LG says that the phone will get the update in June, ten months after the release of Android Pie.

My LG Phones reports that the LG V40 ThinQ, LG V30, LG V35 ThinQ, and LG V30S ThinQ phones are all set to get Android Pie update by the end of June. This was reportedly confirmed by an LG official. Even the LG South Korea software page confirms that the above mentioned phones will get the Android Pie OS upgrade in Q2 2019. It is unclear if the update timeline is valid for just South Korea or the LG smartphone owners in other countries will also get the update before the end of Q2 2019.

While the LG V30S ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ phones were launched in early 2018, the LG V30 was launched at IFA in 2017. These phones getting the Android Pie update a little late is understandable, but the LG V40 ThinQ, which was unveiled in October, two months after Android Pie launch, and made available in India in January, still runs on Android Oreo out of the box.

Key highlights of the LG V40 ThinQ include triple rear camera setup, dual front cameras, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, IP68 water and dust resistance, Military-grade build (MIL-STD-810 certification), Boombox speaker and a 19.5:9 OLED display with a notch up top.