LG V40 ThinQ India Launch Said to Be Soon as Amazon-Exclusive

, 15 January 2019
Highlights

  • It is the company’s first phone with five cameras
  • It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • The expected price is said to be around Rs. 45,000

LG launched its flagship smartphone, the V40 ThinQ, around October last year at an event in New York, and now it's finally making its way to India. The smartphone is the successor to the LG V30 and just like the G7+ ThinQ, it seems as if LG is taking it own sweet time in bringing the smartphone to our shores. Armed with flagships-level specifications, the phone will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 series and Google's Pixel 3 series, at least as far as features are concerned.

The news about the India launch comes from Mysmartprice, which reports that the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to launch by the end of the month at a price of roughly Rs. 45,000. The report also goes on to state that it will be exclusive to Amazon India, which is interesting, considering the G7+ ThinQ (Review) which launched in August, was exclusive to Flipkart. The rumoured pricing seems about right too as LG previously launched the G7+ ThinQ at a very competitive price in India, which was lower than what it was retailing for in other countries. An expected price of Rs. 45,000 also means it competes directly with the OnePlus 6T (Review).

LG V40 ThinQ specifications
The LG V40 ThinQ launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box but considering the G7 ThinQ is expected to receive the Android 9 Pie update in Q1 this year, it might just launch with Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the flagship octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The V40 ThinQ sports a unique triple camera setup. The primary setup at the back consists of a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a the third 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The three cameras lets you make use of a Triple Preview feature, which lets users take three simultaneous shots from the three rear cameras so you can pick the best among them.

On the front, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. Other features include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, face recognition for security as well as DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Boombox Speaker and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian for better audio.

Connectivity options on the LG V40 ThinQ include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging.

Comments

Display6.40-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OSAndroid 8.1
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
