Technology News

LG V40 ThinQ Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in South Korea, the US

LG V40 ThinQ now receives Android Pie in South Korea

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG V40 ThinQ Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in South Korea, the US

LG V40 ThinQ users in India will have to wait for the update

Highlights
  • LG V40 ThinQ in the US and South Korea are receiving Android Pie
  • The phone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo
  • LG V40 ThinQ devices in India haven’t got the update yet

South Korean smartphone manufacturer LG is rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update for its flagship, the LG V40 ThinQ. This smartphone was launched globally in the last quarter of 2018 but only made it to India in January of 2019. LG launched this smartphone with Android Oreo which was an outdated version considering the fact that Android Pie was released. LG started updating the V40 ThinQ to Android 9 Pie starting with US carrier Verizon rolling out updates for the smartphone. AT&T started rolling out the update recently and now LG V40 ThinQ units in South Korea are receiving the update.

The LG V40 ThinQ got a firmware over-the-air with V405UA20A_02 as the version number. This new software brought Android Pie and the April security patch to V40 ThinQ's in the US. Operators such as AT&T and Verizon are also rolling out the update. Smartphones in South Korea are getting a different firmware with version number V409NO20c and includes the May Android security.

LG launched the V40 ThinQ in Jan 2019 at a price tag of Rs. 49,990. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is an option to expand storage via a microSD card slot upto 2TB.

When we reviewed the smartphone in February, it was running on Android 8.1 Oreo with the December security patch. LG did commit to shipping Android Pie to the LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, V30, and V30S ThinQ earlier in April 2019. While LG V40 ThinQ has started receiving the Android update in the US and South Korea, there is still no news of devices in India gettings the update. If you are an LG V40 ThinQ owner, you might have to wait a little longer for a piece of Android Pie.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Good, versatile cameras
  • Large and vivid display
  • Feature-rich OS
  • Very good audio with headphones
  • Bad
  • Older Android version
  • Lacks proper stereo speakers
  • Heats quickly under stress
  • Minor camera quirks
Read detailed LG V40 ThinQ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Further reading: LG, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ Update
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Samsung Galaxy A30 White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Expedia Fined by US for Providing Travel Services to Cuba
LG V40 ThinQ Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in South Korea, the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  5. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  8. Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With a More Refined Look
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  10. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.