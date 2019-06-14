South Korean smartphone manufacturer LG is rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update for its flagship, the LG V40 ThinQ. This smartphone was launched globally in the last quarter of 2018 but only made it to India in January of 2019. LG launched this smartphone with Android Oreo which was an outdated version considering the fact that Android Pie was released. LG started updating the V40 ThinQ to Android 9 Pie starting with US carrier Verizon rolling out updates for the smartphone. AT&T started rolling out the update recently and now LG V40 ThinQ units in South Korea are receiving the update.

The LG V40 ThinQ got a firmware over-the-air with V405UA20A_02 as the version number. This new software brought Android Pie and the April security patch to V40 ThinQ's in the US. Operators such as AT&T and Verizon are also rolling out the update. Smartphones in South Korea are getting a different firmware with version number V409NO20c and includes the May Android security.

LG launched the V40 ThinQ in Jan 2019 at a price tag of Rs. 49,990. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is an option to expand storage via a microSD card slot upto 2TB.

When we reviewed the smartphone in February, it was running on Android 8.1 Oreo with the December security patch. LG did commit to shipping Android Pie to the LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, V30, and V30S ThinQ earlier in April 2019. While LG V40 ThinQ has started receiving the Android update in the US and South Korea, there is still no news of devices in India gettings the update. If you are an LG V40 ThinQ owner, you might have to wait a little longer for a piece of Android Pie.