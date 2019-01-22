LG V40 ThinQ smartphone is now available in India. The e-retailer Amazon.in has started accepting orders for the new LG phone and will begin shipping the phone on January 24. The LG V40 ThinQ was originally introduced by the South Korean company back in October last year and has taken over three months to reach the India market. The USP of the smartphone is the presence of five cameras - three at the rear and two on the front.

The V40 ThinQ also comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 19.5:9 OLED display with a notch design. The phone sports a military-grade build with MIL-STD-810 certification and is IP68-certified water and dust resistant. LG has also packed its proprietary Boombox speaker along with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC audio and DTS:X 3D surround sound experience.

LG V40 ThinQ price in India

The LG V40 ThinQ price in India has been set at Rs. 60,000 (MRP). However, Amazon.in has listed the handset with a deal price of Rs. 49,990. It comes in Grey and Blue colour options.

Leveraging early access to the Great Indian Sale, Amazon Prime customers can order the LG V40 ThinQ today and avail a 10 percent instant discount using an HDFC Bank card. Also, there are no-cost EMI options available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards as well as other major credit and debit cards. There is an additional Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback offer for the Prime members. The non-Prime customers will be able to buy the phone beginning tomorrow i.e. January 20 when Amazon opens the Great Indian Sale for all.

Amazon.in is also offering a one-time free screen replacement worth Rs. 16,750 valid for six months from the purchase date. Furthermore, there is an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 5,000 in lieu of an old handset.

As we mentioned earlier, the LG V40 ThinQ was unveiled in October last year at an event in New York City along with a price tag of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 64,100).

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The dual-SIM LG V40 ThinQ runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

LG has provided a triple camera setup on the V40 ThinQ. The camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor along with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/1.5 aperture, and 78-degree viewing angle. Also, the setup has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 107-degree viewing angle, f/1.9 aperture, and 1-micron pixel size as well as a 12-megapixel sensor along with 1-micron pixel size and a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 45-degree viewing angle. For selfies, the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the front - with an 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size.

There is a preloaded Triple Preview feature that is designed to let you capture three simultaneous shots from the triple rear camera setup and pick the best among them. The smartphone also has 12-megapixel sensor sports a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1-micron pixel size, and 45-degree viewing angle.

In terms of connectivity, the LG V40 ThinQ has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,300mAh battery, which supports Quick Charge 3.0, and measures 158.7x75.8x7.79mm.

