LG V40 to Debut With 5 Cameras, Notch Design Resembling Larger G7 ThinQ: Report

 
, 27 June 2018
LG V40 to Debut With 5 Cameras, Notch Design Resembling Larger G7 ThinQ: Report

Highlights

  • LG V40 is rumoured to come with five cameras
  • Three camera sensors are said to be available on the back
  • The smartphone is also reported to include Snapdragon 845 SoC

LG is reportedly in development to bring the V40 flagship with as many as five cameras. Similar to the Huawei P20 Pro that debuted in March with a triple rear camera setup, LG's model is claimed to include three camera sensors on the back, while two sensors are said to be available on the front to enable face unlock functionality. The presence of twin camera setup on the front could bring a 3D mapping to record facial features. This sounds similar to the TrueDepth Camera system available on the iPhone X. It is undefined that at which price the new V Series model will hit stores. The smartphone is nevertheless said to arrive later this year. However, considering the last month launch of the V35 and V35+, the new model is not likely to come sometime in the near future.

Citing a source, AndroidPolice reports that the LG V40 will have a five camera construction in which three of sensors will be available on the back. The remaining two camera sensors are said to be available on the front. Unlike other dual front camera smartphones that enhance selfies using the secondary sensor, the LG model is expected to use the secondary sensor to record a 3D map of the user's face. The combination of two cameras on the front could also help in boosting selfie shots to some extent or to add bokeh effect.

On the back, it is reported that in the triple camera setup, there will be a standard wide-angle lens on one sensor, while the second sensor will have LG's signature ultrawide lens. There isn't any certainty on the third sensor. It could come as a zoom lens or enable Bokeh or depth-of-field effects.

Apart from the camera sensors, the LG V40 is said to resemble a larger G7 ThinQ. This isn't something new for LG as the company followed an identical move in the past and designed the V30 just as a scaled-up version of the G6. Further, the handset in question is reported t o include a notch design that could be disabled through a software feature. LG is also likely to retain Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC as the powerhouse of the V40 alongside a dedicated Google Assistant button along with the volume rocker and LG's Quad DAC - that all are available on the G7 ThinQ.

Further reading: LG V40, LG
Airtel Offers Faster 4G Download Speeds Than Reliance Jio in Delhi-NCR Region: TRAI
