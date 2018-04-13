LG is reportedly set to launch another smartphone in its V-series. Earlier this year, the company the LG V30S ThinQ as a successor to last year's LG V30. Over the past few weeks, speculations around the flagship LG G7 ThinQ have been on the rise, where reports have leaked several details about the smartphone. However, the latest report suggests that the South Korean manufacturer will also launch a smartphone called LG V35 ThinQ.

Citing a source and an in-house LG documentation, Android Headlines in a report revealed some of the details and specifications of the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone. It said that the smartphone will sport a 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, similar to the LG V30S ThinQ. The display will have an 18:9 aspect ratio with an 80-percent screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly, the report says that the V35 ThinQ will not feature an iPhone X-like notch that is expected in the LG G7 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ is expected to come with "an edge-to-edge design crafted to fit in the palm of your hand." The smartphone is said to arrive in Black and Grey colour variants in a "premium glossy finish."

In terms of optics, the LG V35 ThinQ will sport a dual camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors. The primary sensor will come with a glass lens with f/1.6 aperture, and 10-bit HDR compatibility and the second camera will have a wide-angle lens with a 107-degree field-of-view. The report also adds that the setup will be the same in LG G7 ThinQ smartphone as well.

The LG V35 ThinQ will also feature 'AI Cam' and Google Lens support. It is also said to come with a Super Bright mode and 'superpixels', that are expected in the LG G7 ThinQ as well. Also, with AI features, LG will be positioning the V35 ThinQ as a super-smart device, the report added.

When it comes to audio, the LG V-series is known for the introduction of Quad DAC. The V35 ThinQ will have a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC utilising an ESS Sabre 9228.