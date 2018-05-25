Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG V35 ThinQ First Live Image Shows No Notch; Four Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
LG V35 ThinQ First Live Image Shows No Notch; Four Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped

LG V30S ThinQ (Representational)

Highlights

  • The image comes courtesy Wireless Power Consortium
  • The V35 ThinQ might have similar specifications as the G7 ThinQ
  • LG is also expected to launch 4 new mid-range handsets

LG V35 ThinQ is all set to be the South Korean giant's next flagship offering in its V series of smartphones. Previous rumours have shown us that while LG went with an iPhone X-style notch on the LG G7 ThinQ, the company might skip it on the V35 ThinQ. Now, a new leak, which gives us the first look at the live image of the smartphone, reaffirms the absence of a notch. Additionally, a separate leak reveals that the V35 ThinQ will retain most of the specifications from G7 ThinQ with a few minor changes.

In a listing on Wireless Power Consortium's website, spotted by tipster Evan Blass, our first look at the LG V35 ThinQ has been outed. The listing has been registered on May 24, 2018 confirming the fact that it is a recent leak. Additionally, the photo shows no notch on the smartphone. Apart from wireless charging support, there are no other specifications or features mentioned in the listing.

lg v35 thinq wireless consortium inline LG V35 ThinQ

Photo Credit: Wireless Power Consortium

 

Fortunately, other new leaks that have surfaced give us an idea of what to expect. A report by ETNews claims the LG V35 ThinQ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the one we last saw on the LG G7 ThinQ. Apart from that, the V35 ThinQ is also expected to borrow the dual 16-megapixel camera setup with AI features. Lastly, the price tag is expected to be lower than the G7 ThinQ, around KRW 898,700 (roughly Rs. 56,900).

The report also mentions that LG might be planning to announce four new smartphones in its mid-range segment: the Q7, Q7 Plus, X5, and X2. Talking about specifications, the Q7 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, waterproof rating, dustproof abilities, and fast charging. The Q7 is reported to get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, while the Q7 Plus might get 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

On the other hand, the LG X2 and LG X5 are expected to be entry-level smartphones with a Snapdragon 425 SoC and FM radio support. LG X2 will reportedly be priced at around KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) and the LG X5 is expected to sport a price tag of KRW 300,000 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG V35 ThinQ
Twitter Introduces New Rules for Political Ads in the US
EU's New Data Protection Rules Come Into Effect
LG V35 ThinQ First Live Image Shows No Notch; Four Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
  5. Nvidia's New GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Card Is for Budget PC Gamers
  6. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications, Images Spotted on Certification Site
  8. Oppo Realme 1 to Go on Sale via Amazon India Today
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 15000 in India
  10. Xiaomi Sends Invites for New Smartphone Launch in India on June 7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.