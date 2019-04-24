Technology News

LG V35 ThinQ Android Pie Update Rolling Out in South Korea: Report

24 April 2019
LG is rolling out an Android Pie update for the LG V35 ThinQ in South Korea.

LG had promised Pie rollout for four of its smartphones

The LG V35 ThinQ is the first smartphone to get the update

A global rollout is expected to happen soon

LG announced earlier this month that it is working to bring the latest version of Android to its flagship smartphones. The South Korean company revealed an update rollout timeline for the LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, LG V30, and LG V30S ThinQ smartphones. These smartphones were expected to get Pie by June-end but recent reports claim that the Pie update for the LG V35 ThinQ is currently rolling out in its home market South Korea. With this update rolling out we can expect a global update for this model soon.

The software update rolling out to LG V35 ThinQ phones in South Korea was first reported by MyLGPhones. This software is currently available for all three models of the LG V35 ThinQ sold in the country. It also mentions that the software is reaching the devices via OTA and is also available via LG Bridge which is LG's companion app. With the V35 ThinQ already getting the update ahead of schedule, we can expect the LG V40 ThinQ, LG V30 and the LG V30S ThinQ will get the update soon.

LG launched the V35 ThinQ in May 2018 and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM. The V35 ThinQ sports a 6-inch FullVision OLED display with QHD+ resolution and support for HDR10. It also has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 16-megapixel standard lens with an f/1.6 aperture. For selfies it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packed a 3300mAh battery.

Further reading: LG, LG V35 ThinQ, Android Pie
Redmi Note 7
