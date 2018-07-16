LG India has started to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo update to the LG V30+ smartphones in India. Among other things, the key highlight of the latest update is that the V30+ has now been upgraded with the ThinQ branding. This means LG V30+ users will now receive ThinQ features that were debuted on the V30S ThinQ and V30S+ ThinQ earlier this year. The features based on artificial intelligence (AI) are said to be rolling out in the country, and it should be available for all users over the next couple of days. Additionally, the update also brings AI Camera to the LG V30+ that was launched last year as the 128GB storage variant of the V30. To recall, the ThinQ features of LG V30+ had earlier been rolled out in South Korea through a software update.

When you install the latest update, your LG V30+ to Android 8.0 Oreo, your smartphone screen will show the V30 ThinQ with AI Camera, complete with ThinQ branding in the user interface. As per a tweet by LG India's official account, the update has already started to roll out. If do not wish to wait for the over-the-air (OTA) rollout to reach your particular handset, you can also go to an LG store to have them install it for you.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ LG

As per a Fonearena report, the Android 8.0 Oreo update comes with build number OPRR1.170623.026 and software version V20b-IND-XX with the June security patches. It brings AI Camera, a feature that analyses the subjects in a frame and recommends one of four filters. These filters are based on a total of eight categories: people, pets, food, flowers, city, landscape (sea/sky), sunset or sunrise. The update is now reportedly available to most LG V30+ users in India. You can look for a manual update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

LG's move to bring the features of its new model to its previous handset is likely to appeal to existing users. However, it is interesting to see how the company would persuade new customers to buy the V30S ThinQ and V30S+ ThinQ that merely have more RAM and some additional gigabytes of storage over their predecessors.

To recall, the price of LG V30+ in India is Rs. 44,990. It runs Android 7.1.2 with the LG UX 6.0 skin on top and sports a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision OLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The LG V30+ bears a dual rear camera setup, with one 16-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. V30+ bears 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. It runs on a 3300mAh battery.