Launched originally in August at IFA 2017, the LG V30+ is now finally making its way to Indian shores on December 13. LG India sent out media invites for the launch event that is set to take place in New Delhi.

The V30+ is LG’s second flagship for 2017 after the LG G6 and has slightly more storage compared to its V30 variant - but is otherwise identical. It bears 128GB of inbuilt storage, while the LG V30 bears 64GB of storage.

The LG V30+ is a single-SIM (GSM) smartphone that runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with LG's UX 6.0+ skin on top. It has a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED FullVision display with a pixel density of 538ppi and HDR10 support. Unlike the secondary display of previous V-Series offerings from LG, the V30+ sports a Floating Bar , which displays shortcuts and can be disabled when not required. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the camera department, the LG V30+ rocks a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16-megapixel sensor that has f/1.6 aperture, a 71-degree wide-angle lens, and one 13-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9. On the front, the LG V30 sports a 5-megapixel wide-angle (90-degree lens) camera for selfies and video calling.