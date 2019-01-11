NDTV Gadgets360.com
  LG V20, LG G5 Dropped From Security Bulletin List, Future Software and Security Updates Unlikely

LG V20, LG G5 Dropped From Security Bulletin List, Future Software and Security Updates Unlikely

, 11 January 2019
Highlights

  • LG G5 was the company’s first modular smartphone
  • LG V20 was among the first phones to launch with Android Nougat
  • The company has stopped software support for both these smartphones

Smartphone maker LG seems to be dropping software support for the LG G5 and the LG V20. The LG G5 was the company's first smartphone that came with a modular battery and a couple of mods like the Bang and Olufsen DAC which enhanced the audio quality on the smartphone. The other smartphone, the LG V20, was launched a couple of months after the G5 and was the company's first smartphone to run Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

LG recently dropped these smartphones from its Security Bulletin webpage where they were listed until last month. What this means is that the company will no longer ship security updates or Android version upgrades for these devices.

These smartphones were launched back in 2016 with a promise of two years of software updates for the device. The LG G5 (Review) was launched with Android Marshmallow and was updated to the Nougat and then to Oreo. Whereas the LG V20 which launched with Android Nougat only got updated to Android Oreo. With the device being dropped from the security bulletin list, it looks unlikely that the device will get an Android Pie update officially. The development was first reported by XDA Developers.

People who bought the LG V20 back in 2016 looking at LG's promise of 2 years of software update would be disappointed - since it should've been running on Android Pie instead of Oreo that it will now be stuck with.

The G5 was the first and the only modular smartphone from LG, which stopped the modular approach after the phone failed to make a significant impact. We liked the LG V20 when we reviewed it as it managed to bag a perfect score for its cameras in our review

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

LG G5

LG G5

  Good
  Good screen
  Excellent cameras
  Fantastic performance
  Decent battery life
  Good fingerprint sensor
  Modular design
  Bad
  Expensive
  Questionable build quality
  Only 32GB internal storage
  Only one optional module currently available
Read detailed LG G5 review
LG V20

LG V20

  Good
  Genuinely useful secondary screen
  Great camera quality
  Excellent screen
  Good battery life
  Removable battery
  Should be able to survive drops
  Bad
  Software bloat
  Flagship-level pricing
  Doesn't look or feel very premium
Read detailed LG V20 review
Further reading: LG, LG G5, LG V20
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
LG V20, LG G5 Dropped From Security Bulletin List, Future Software and Security Updates Unlikely
Coolpad Note 8
