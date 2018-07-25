LG V20 Starts Receiving Its Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Report

LG V20 has reportedly started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo via an over-the-air (OTA) update. The update, which is initially said to debut on the models F800L, F800K, and F800S in South Korea, brings build number V20c-JUL-06-2018. Notably, the handset debuted launched globally in September 2016 as the first smartphone to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It was launched in India in December 2016 with a price tag of Rs. 54,999. Earlier this month, LG was in the news for releasing Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Q6. That update was also brought first in South Korea.

The Android Oreo update for the LG V20 is over 1.6GB in size, reports MyLGPhones. Among other changes, it is said that the new software package brings Android 8.0 Oreo as well as a privacy policy update. The update also includes an improved blue light filter that can be accessed through the 'Comfort view'. There are as many as 10 new levels of adjustments for the filter. There is also an enhancement that hides the Home touch buttons while using apps. Further, the update brings new icon shapes and an improved settings layout.

In addition to major new integrations, the Android Oreo update is reported to bring battery and performance optimisations that limits background apps. There is also the notification badge on the app icons to display the number of new notifications. Similarly, users can manage notifications from each of their apps directly from one place. Sony's LDAC codec is now also said to be supported for Bluetooth headsets. Besides, there is an option to view more options by pressing and holding app icons.

It is unclear when the new update will reach the LG V20 units outside South Korea. However, since the update is said to be live for the South Korean users, it is expected to soon reach wider audiences.

You can check the availability of the Android Oreo update on your LG V20 by going to Software updates section from the Settings menu. Since the update is sized at over 1.6GB, users are recommended to use a Wi-Fi or stable data connection to download the update.

To recall, the LG V20 was launched in September 2016 with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS Quantum Display panel and a secondary display, similar to the V10. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). It has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an f/1.9 aperture. The handset packs a 3200mAh battery and measures 159.70x78.10x7.60mm.