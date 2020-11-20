LG Stylo 7 CAD-based renders have leaked online. The renders show the rumoured phone from all angles and it tips a 3.5mm audio jack support. The LG Stylo 7 is likely to succeed LG Stylo 6 lunched in May this year. The LG Stylo 6 has a waterdrop-style notch, and the LG Stylo 7 could take it a level further by donning a hole-punch display design. LG Stylo 7 is tipped to come with a quad camera setup at the back and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

A report from 91Mobiles shows the CAD renders of the LG Stylo 7, which the publication says have been obtained from “trusted sources”. The renders tip the phone to have narrow side bezels, a flat display, and a hole-punch cut out in the top centre for the selfie camera. At the bottom of the display, the LG Stylo 7 appears to have a slight chin.

The phone has divided the back panel into three different sections, with the top left comprising of four rear camera sensors sitting one below the other. Below the sensors is a small indent for the stylus that clicks in and out of a bottom insert. There's little clarity about the material used for the rest of the back panel.

The LG Stylo 7 render shows the phone with a speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, along with the stylus insert. The volume rockers and a dedicated Google Assistant button appear to be on the left edge, alongside a SIM tray slot. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the LG Stylo 7 render.

The report says that the LG Stylo 7 may likely offer dimensions at 70.6x77x8.6mm. Other specification details are not known at the moment. It's also not clear when this phone will launch.

