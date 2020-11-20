Technology News
loading

LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped

LG Stylo 7 is tipped to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 November 2020 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

LG Stylo 7 is tipped to come with a 3.5mm audio jack support

Highlights
  • LG Stylo 7 could have a stylus insert at the bottom
  • The phone is the successor to the LG Stylo 6
  • Renders show LG Stylo 7 with speaker grille, USB port at the bottom

LG Stylo 7 CAD-based renders have leaked online. The renders show the rumoured phone from all angles and it tips a 3.5mm audio jack support. The LG Stylo 7 is likely to succeed LG Stylo 6 lunched in May this year. The LG Stylo 6 has a waterdrop-style notch, and the LG Stylo 7 could take it a level further by donning a hole-punch display design. LG Stylo 7 is tipped to come with a quad camera setup at the back and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

A report from 91Mobiles shows the CAD renders of the LG Stylo 7, which the publication says have been obtained from “trusted sources”. The renders tip the phone to have narrow side bezels, a flat display, and a hole-punch cut out in the top centre for the selfie camera. At the bottom of the display, the LG Stylo 7 appears to have a slight chin.

The phone has divided the back panel into three different sections, with the top left comprising of four rear camera sensors sitting one below the other. Below the sensors is a small indent for the stylus that clicks in and out of a bottom insert. There's little clarity about the material used for the rest of the back panel.

The LG Stylo 7 render shows the phone with a speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, along with the stylus insert. The volume rockers and a dedicated Google Assistant button appear to be on the left edge, alongside a SIM tray slot. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the LG Stylo 7 render.

The report says that the LG Stylo 7 may likely offer dimensions at 70.6x77x8.6mm. Other specification details are not known at the moment. It's also not clear when this phone will launch.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Stylo 7, LG Stylo 7 Renders, LG Stylo 7 Design, LG Stylo 7 Specifications, LG
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Cruella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy Could Go Direct to Disney+ Hotstar: Report
Huawei Mate X2 Allegedly Reaches China’s TENAA, Another Huawei 5G Phone Surfaces Alongside
LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Amazon Echo Frames Get Improvements, Now Available for All
  4. Lypertek Levi TWS Earphones With Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  5. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  6. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  8. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  9. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  10. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X2 Allegedly Reaches China’s TENAA, Another Huawei 5G Phone Surfaces Alongside
  2. Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit Launched With 11th-Generation Core i5 and i7 Processors
  3. LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  4. Cruella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy Could Go Direct to Disney+ Hotstar: Report
  5. Go SMS Pro Messaging App Pulled from Google Play Following Privacy Issues
  6. Samsung Integrates Google Assistant to Its 2020 Smart TV Lineup
  7. Cryptic Vivo V2054A Spotted on TENAA, V2036A Model Spotted on 3C Certification Site
  8. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  9. OnePlus Rolls Out Nearby Charging Station Feature, Installs Fast Charging Stations at Bengaluru Airport
  10. Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com