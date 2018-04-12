LG on Thursday announced the launch of a 'Software Upgrade Center' office in South Korea that is specifically aimed at providing users with "faster, timelier" software updates. The new facility, which is located in LG's new research and development campus in Magok-dong, western Seoul, will be responsible for developing and delivering regular OS updates and maintaining a consistent user experience across LG devices. At the initial stage, the company is set to utilise the resources of the facility to roll out Android Oreo for the LG G6. The update will debut in South Korea later this month, followed by other key markets.

To ensure a consistent user experience, the LG Software Upgrade Center will continuously test the stability and compatibility of hardware and software after updates. LG is planning to leverage the facility to roll out OS updates faster across all the countries where its smartphones are available. This means that the company is trying to build a model similar to Apple and Google that both are popular for releasing simultaneous updates worldwide for their handsets. Moreover, LG is evidently planning to separate itself from rival Android OEMs like Samsung, who are infamous for delaying software updates.

"Aligning after-sales support with customers' needs is a top priority at LG," said Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG Electronics, in a statement while announcing the launch of the Software Upgrade Center. "Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans."

The launch of the Software Upgrade Center comes ahead of the LG G7 ThinQ that is slated to arrive on May 2 in New York, followed by a South Korean launch in Seoul on May 3. Furthermore, it premieres months after Google released Project Treble that has been designed to bring faster Android updates from smartphone makers. Under Project Treble, Google offers a new vendor interface that helps manufacturers push updates without waiting for chipmakers to send modified software. The architectural change is already a part of devices that come preloaded with Android Oreo.