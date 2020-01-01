Technology News
loading

LG’s Unique Smartphone Case With Flexible Display Spotted in Patent Application

This LG smartphone case can be attached to the phone via a small flap on the side.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 18:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG’s Unique Smartphone Case With Flexible Display Spotted in Patent Application

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

The smartphone case will allow you to have three times bigger display area

Highlights
  • LG is working on smartphone case that embeds a flexible display
  • This case gives users more display area when required
  • The patent shows a phone with a hole-punch display as well

LG has reportedly filed a patent for a smartphone case that packs a large flexible display. The case will give a phone properties of a foldable device just by strapping it on. This unique case will offer users a screen size that is up to three times larger. While OEMs are in the race to bring foldable phones to the market, LG is taking a different route. Even with the LG G8X ThinQ, the company introduced a detachable dual screen to offer more screen space to buyers.

LetsGoDigital spotted the new patent that LG filed with The Hague International Design System and with the WIPO Global Design Database. The patent is titled ‘case for mobile phones', and images in the listing shows a smartphone case with a flexible display. The photos show that the case can be attached via a small flap on the side, and attaching it will allow you to have two displays – one that is the regular screen of the phone, and the other one is the case's display. However, you can also put the case next to the phone's screen allowing you to make the display area three times bigger – one regular screen, and the full display case area. This smartphone case can easily be wrapped around the phone when not in use, to protect the displays.

The cover looks just like a flip cover, so the display attached to it is flexible in nature. The side flap has three connection points to attach to the phone. This large display will offer a lot of screen space to users to watch videos and games, and also respond to WhatsApp messages simultaneously. What this display will do to your battery life is not known at the moment. There's also a smartphone shown in the patent, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch camera, with negligible bezels on all sides . There's no word on what this phone will be called, and when will this unique smartphone case launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG SMartphone Case, LG Flexible Display
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted
TRAI Reduces NCF Charges and Makes Multiple TV Connections Cheaper, Broadcasters Also Get Relief

Related Stories

LG’s Unique Smartphone Case With Flexible Display Spotted in Patent Application
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Brings Down NCF for 200 Channels, Multiple TV Connections at Home
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  4. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  5. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  7. Scientists Discover Three New Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaked Live Images Show a Familiar Design
  10. Karan Johar on Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘I Dug My Own Grave’
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  2. TRAI Reduces NCF Charges and Makes Multiple TV Connections Cheaper, Broadcasters Also Get Relief
  3. LG’s Unique Smartphone Case With Flexible Display Spotted in Patent Application
  4. Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted
  5. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  6. Samsung's First Truly Bezel-Less 8K TV Leaked in Promotional Images Prior to CES 2020 Launch
  7. Realme 5i Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. 'Facebook Is the New Cigarettes for Our Society', Needs Regulation: Salesforce Co-CEO
  9. Telegram Update Brings ‘Send When Online’ Feature, Improved Location Sharing, More
  10. Oppo Reno S Gets Certified by US FCC, 4,100mAh Battery and Waterdrop Notch Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.