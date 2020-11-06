Technology News
loading

LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone

LG had filed another trademark two days ago for the name LG Rollable.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 November 2020 15:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

LG is working on a rollable smartphone expected to launch in March 2021

Highlights
  • LG has filed a trademark under the name LG Slide
  • LG’s upcoming phone could be called LG Slide or LG Rollable
  • This will be LG’s second smartphone under the Explorer Project

LG has filed a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) under the name LG Slide. This comes just two days after the South Korean electronics maker had filed a trademark for the name LG Rollable. The new development gives way to more speculation about what LG's upcoming rollable OLED smartphone, expected to launch in March next year, will be finally called. The highly anticipated smartphone will be the second under LG's ‘Explorer Project'.

The trademark application filed by LG Corp was first spotted by LetsGoDigital. After LG Corp filed the application, it was resubmitted by Mitscherlich, the same company from Germany that had filed the application for the name LG Rollable. The company has also filed trademarks on behalf of LG in the past.

The trademark applications for LG Slide and LG Rollable have both been described as ‘smartphones', and don't offer more details. Since the smartphone in question is expected to have a rollable display that can be extended from either side of the phone, it's possible that the phone could eventually be named by LG as either LG Rollable or LG Slide.

lg slide trademark euipo lg_slide_trademark_euipo

The recent development gives way to speculation about what LG's upcoming rollable OLED smartphone will be called

There is also speculation that LG Slide and LG Rollable could turn out to be two different smartphones, although nothing has been mentioned by the company for now. Since it is clear that LG is working on a rollable smartphone expected to launch in March 2021, more details are likely to be revealed soon. Until recently, the upcoming rollable smartphone by LG was referred to as ‘Project B.' As per the same report by LetsGoDigital, the company had filed a trademark last year for the name LG Roll. Double Roll, Dual Roll, Bi-Roll and Roll Canvas were also names that were registered.

A render had surfaced last week, based on a patent LG had filed for a phone last year with a flexible display that can be rolled into its casing. LG had also teased the coming of a device with an extendable screen during the launch of the swivel-screen, LG Wing, the first phone in its ‘Explorer Project'.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Slide, LG Rollable, LG Explorer Project
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden

Related Stories

LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  2. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  3. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  5. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  7. Apple Releases Software Updates for Its Phones, Laptops, Smartwatches, More
  8. DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched
  9. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience
  2. LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone
  3. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden
  5. Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched
  6. Facebook Removes 'Inauthentic' Accounts, Pages Spanning Eight Nations
  7. Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro With 8K Support Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  8. Redmi Note 9 Series Tipped to Get High Edition and Standard Edition, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M62 Tipped to Be in the Works, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com