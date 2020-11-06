LG has filed a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) under the name LG Slide. This comes just two days after the South Korean electronics maker had filed a trademark for the name LG Rollable. The new development gives way to more speculation about what LG's upcoming rollable OLED smartphone, expected to launch in March next year, will be finally called. The highly anticipated smartphone will be the second under LG's ‘Explorer Project'.

The trademark application filed by LG Corp was first spotted by LetsGoDigital. After LG Corp filed the application, it was resubmitted by Mitscherlich, the same company from Germany that had filed the application for the name LG Rollable. The company has also filed trademarks on behalf of LG in the past.

The trademark applications for LG Slide and LG Rollable have both been described as ‘smartphones', and don't offer more details. Since the smartphone in question is expected to have a rollable display that can be extended from either side of the phone, it's possible that the phone could eventually be named by LG as either LG Rollable or LG Slide.

There is also speculation that LG Slide and LG Rollable could turn out to be two different smartphones, although nothing has been mentioned by the company for now. Since it is clear that LG is working on a rollable smartphone expected to launch in March 2021, more details are likely to be revealed soon. Until recently, the upcoming rollable smartphone by LG was referred to as ‘Project B.' As per the same report by LetsGoDigital, the company had filed a trademark last year for the name LG Roll. Double Roll, Dual Roll, Bi-Roll and Roll Canvas were also names that were registered.

A render had surfaced last week, based on a patent LG had filed for a phone last year with a flexible display that can be rolled into its casing. LG had also teased the coming of a device with an extendable screen during the launch of the swivel-screen, LG Wing, the first phone in its ‘Explorer Project'.

