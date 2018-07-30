Adding to its premium Signature series, LG has announced the LG Signature Edition (2018) smartphone in Korea. This successor to the last year's Signature Edition device that waslaunched in December 2017, this new variant also comes with premium specifications, dual rear camera setup, and a sleek design. LG also gives the option to allow users to engrave their names on the back if they so desire, just like it did with its first Signature Edition phone. This LG Signature Edition (2018) phone comes bundled with free Bang & Olufsen (B & O) Beoplay H9i headphones as well.

LG Signature Edition (2018) price, release date

LGSignature Edition 2018 price has been set as KRW 1,999,800 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000). It is set to go for pre-orders from today, and will be sold from August 13 in the country. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i headphones that are bundled for free, actually retail in Korea for KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

LG Signature Edition (2018) design

The LG Signature Edition (2018) sports metal edges, and a Zirconium Ceramic back that prevents scratches, and improves durability. The device sports bezels on top and bottom of the display, and the fingerprint scanner is located at the back. The camera sports two lenses stacked horizontally, with the flash sitting beside it. The 3.5mm audio jack is seen sitting on the top edge, while the volume rockers are seen on the left edge of the device. Overall, this year's Signature Edition is not much different than last year's with respect to design.

LG Signature Edition (2018) specifications

The LG Signature Edition (2018) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with LG UX, and it sports a 6-inch QHD+ (2880x1440 pixels) OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU, and 6GB RAM. The smartphone offers 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded further with the help of a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Camera includes two 16-megapixel cameras, with the main lens sporting a f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree wide-angle lens, and the secondary camera comes with 107-degree super-wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture. The rear unit supports LED flash as well. At the front, there is a 8-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens. The LG Signature Edition (2018) packs a 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging and wireless charging support as well. Connectivity options include 4g VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. The smartphone dimensions measure at 151.7x75.4x7.3mm and it weighs 157 grams. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and supports Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Surround Sound.