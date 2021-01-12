Technology News
loading

LG Rollable Display Smartphone Teased at CES 2021 Virtual Event

LG Rollable was first in the news back in July of 2020 and then officially teased in September 2020 by the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 January 2021 14:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Rollable Display Smartphone Teased at CES 2021 Virtual Event

Photo Credit: YouTube/ LG Global

LG Rollable seems to have relatively thick bezels on the top and bottom

Highlights
  • LG Rollable teased at CES 2021
  • LG Rollable can be used as a phone and a tablet
  • LG did not share details about the phone

LG Rollable has been teased at the company's virtual CES 2021 press conference. The phone can be seen once at the start of the conference and once at the end so there are no details available for it at the moment. It comes with a “unique resisable screen” and is part of the company's Explorer Project. Like the Oppo X 2021 that was teased back in November of last year, the LG Rollable also has a screen that expands from one side from its smartphone shape to a tablet shape.

The LG Rollable can be spotted at the 2:06 mark of LG's CES 2021 press conference. It can be seen in its normal smartphone form factor in landscape mode with slim bezels on the side and thicker bezels on the top and bottom. The display and the frame on the right side then extends to show its tablet like form factor. Then again, at the very end of the CES 2021 conference, around the 28:28 mark, the LG Rollable is seen again returning from the tablet to its smartphone form factor.

LG did not share any details about the phone and mentioned on its newsroom that it is the second device under its Explorer Project. It has a “unique resisable screen” and is an “an ‘exploratory' look at what the future of smartphones may bring.”

This isn't the first time LG has teased a rollable screen phone. Back in September 2020 at the LG Wing official announcement event, the company showed the profile of a device with its screen extended, just like we have now seen in the CES 2021 presentation.

Even before the LG Wing announcement event, rumours of the LG Rollable were doing rounds in July with a reported release date of June 2021. Then, in November 2020, alleged renders of the phone were shared showing a side-rolling display and it was said the launch will take place in March 2021. Then in December, LG Rollable was reportedly spotted in South Korea's carrier intranet database. The latest rumour about the LG Rollable from last month stated that the phone could be priced at $2,359 (roughly Rs. 1,73 lakh) and launch in June 2021.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: LG, LG Rollable, CES 2021, CES
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y12s With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

LG Rollable Display Smartphone Teased at CES 2021 Virtual Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Provides Clarification on Privacy Update Amid Public Criticism
  2. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  3. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  4. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  5. PlayStation 5 India Pre-Orders Go Live, Stock Sells Out in Minutes
  6. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  7. OnePlus Band Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Seen in Multiple Colours in Leaked Renders
  9. Shifting to Telegram? Here Are 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  10. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Western Digital Launches SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, My Passport SSDs With Up to 4TB Storage
  2. LG Rollable Display Smartphone Teased at CES 2021 Virtual Event
  3. Vivo Y12s With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Intel 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' CPUs Launched for Gaming Laptops at CES 2021, Flagship Core i9-11900K Previewed
  5. TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 SE Phones, TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS Earbuds Launched at CES 2021: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung at CES 2021: SmartThings Cooking Service, JetBot 90 AI+ Cleaner, Bot Handy Robot Debut
  7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, ThinkPad X12 Detachable, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6 Launched
  8. Morbius Release Date Delayed to October 8 by Sony Pictures
  9. LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup, Launches New 4K Monitor at CES 2021
  10. Fossil Gen 5 LTE, Michael Kors Access Gen 5E, Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR Smartwatches Launched at CES 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com