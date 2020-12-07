LG Rollable Phone Spotted in South Korea’s Carrier Intranet Database

LG Rollable aka LG Slide smartphone with a side-rolling display has been in the rumour mill for a while now. The unique handset is expected to launch sometime in June next year, and now the LG rollable phone has reportedly been spotted in South Korea's carrier intranet database. This hints that LG is working on this rollable screen phone, and it could be unveiled in the next year, potentially. LG has already unveiled its TV set with rollable display at CES 209, and it now looks like it could introduce the same tech in smartphones as well.

Twitter tipster @cozyplanes has leaked that the LG Slide aka LG Rollable has been registered in South Korea's carrier intranet database. The carrier model number is LM-R910N and the unlocked model number is OMD-LM-R910N. The tipster reveals little else about the rumoured rollable handset, but carrier registration hints that LG could be working on it. A recent trademark seems to hint that LG's first rollable OLED phone may be called the LG Slide. The highly anticipated smartphone will be the second under LG's ‘Explorer Project'.

A render leaked in the past suggests that this rollable OLED phone, whatever it may end up being called, could have a flexible display that can be rolled into its casing.

LG Wing with a swivel-screen is the company's first phone in the Explorer Project, and the LG Slide or LG Rollable looks to be the second one. The phone was recently also trademarked with EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) where the name mentioned was LG Rollable. It could be possible that the LG Rollable and LG Slide are two different phones that the company may be working on, and it may have distinctions that are not known yet. A patent released recently separately suggests that LG is working on a laptop with a rollable 17-inch display.