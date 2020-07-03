LG will reportedly unveil its rollable smartphone codenamed 'B Project' by June next year. The production of the prototype of the phone has begun at its factory in Pyeongtaek, a report indicated. The South Korean tech giant had also filed a patent for a smartphone case earlier this year that is said to pack a large flexible display. The same now appears to be the case for the 'B Project' phone. LG is yet to confirm the development of the 'B Project' rollable smartphone. Additionally, it is rumoured that the company might launch two new flagship smartphones, codenamed 'Rainbow' and 'Wing' next year.

Citing sources within the company, a report by TheElec claims that 'B Project' is named after LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok. The phone is touted as a "rollable smartphone" as its secondary display can be reportedly rolled out from the side of the phone. A separate report by LetsGoDigital had last year suggested that the extended display can be further "folded inwards." When the secondary display is unrolled, the screen is enlarged by 200 percent from its most compact form, LetsGoDigital had claimed. The same publication earlier this year had indicated that LG has filed a patent for a smartphone case that could support a large flexible display.

Coming back to TheElec report, a company source told the publication that developing rollable phones was relatively less complicated than foldable phones. "Foldable displays need to withstand consistent pressure at a small area, but rollable displays can dissipate the pressure to a wider area," the source claimed.

It is also reported that LG is working with China-based BOE Technology Group for the display panel. Last year, BOE was also reportedly in talks with Apple to become an OLED supplier for the 2020 iPhone models.

It is further speculated that LG would release two flagship phones next year. An LG phone codenamed 'Rainbow' is said to come out in the first half of 2020 while, a "horizontal" smartphone codenamed 'Wing' will reportedly launch in the second half of 2021. The specifications of both the phones remain unclear.

