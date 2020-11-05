LG’s Upcoming Experimental Smartphone Might Be Called LG Rollable

LG Rollable might be the name of the company's upcoming experimental rollable smartphone. LG has filed a trademark with EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the name. Of course, a trademark does not mean that the company will use this for the name; it might just want to protect the term so other brands can't use it to describe their phones. The smartphone is expected to be the second under LG's “Explorer Project”, after the LG Wing, and will be launched in March 2021, as per a recent report. The trademark doesn't reveal much more, but does potentially give us the name of the upcoming phone.

The application was filed on November 2 by Mitscherlich, a company from Germany that has filed trades on behalf of LG in the past as well. The name chosen by LG seems to be quite straightforward and self-explanatory. The application mentions that LG Rollable is a smartphone, but doesn't offer any more details.

A render of the smartphone had surfaced earlier this week, which shows a rollable display that can be extended from either sides of the phone. The render was based on a patent LG had filed for a phone with a flexible display that can be rolled into its casing. The patent was filed with USPO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) in August of last year.

This will be the second smartphone under LG's experimental “Explorer Project.” The first, LG Wing, is a dual-screen smartphone with a swivel main display that was launched in September. LG Rollable, meanwhile, is expected to be launched in March 2021.

The rollable smartphone was referred to as Project B, and was earlier slated to launch in June 2021, according to company sources as per a report. In the same report, company sources had said that developing rollable phones was relatively less complicated than foldable phones.

