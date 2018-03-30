Display notches, similar to the one on the iPhone X, have been a topic of great debate this year. While Huawei introduced the feature in its flagship Huawei P20 lineup, OnePlus has promised to come up with its own version. While the notch is making its way into Android smartphones of 2018, users are generally divided in their opinion. In order to get people's reactions, LG went to social media portal Reddit and asked, "What are your thoughts on the notch?"

As spotted by Android Police, LG asked the question on Reddit, saying that it wants to share this feedback with its Research and Development team. The post read as, "We've seen a LOT of comments around 'The Notch' over the past few weeks, from people who love the quick access to the menu to those that hate the wasted screen space. We would love to gather some more feedback to share with our R&D team - and this is where you come in. So... what do you think? Love the Notch? Or is it Notch your thing?" However, now the company has deleted the post.

Meanwhile, going by the comment thread which is still present in the Reddit thread, users do not seem to love the notch. However, it is not clear why the company decided to delete the post. At the moment, the post has 376 upvotes and 907 comments and the moderators have locked the post. An account with the name LG_Support had started the thread and Reddit's moderators had verified it indicating little chance that it was a post by someone other than the company itself.

LG has not revealed what its intentions were to ask the question as its upcoming LG G7 have been rumoured to feature the notch. This decision, however, comes after OnePlus tried to get in front of the 'notch' issue, by explaining to its users that the notch design popularised by Apple is the only way to go. It remains to be seen whether LG will further delay the launch of its next flagship or not.