LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone

LG has announced that the company is working on new "minimalistic design" for its upcoming smartphone "that differs from the industry trend." Without revealing the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company in a statement said that the new design includes a "Raindrop" camera and "front-back symmetrical curves." The development announced by the South Korean tech company comes at a time when several reports are indicating the arrival of new LG smartphones in May. It was reported that LG will abandon its 'G' series premium smartphones and unveil the replacement lineup on May 15.

LG in the statement added that another new design element will be making its debut in the next smartphone. The company dubbed the design as "3D Arc design."

"The edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, exuding a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones," LG in the statement said about the "3D Arc design.

LG explains that "3D Arc design" essentially means the next smartphones by the company will come with less sharp edges and angles adding that not only the design is "pleasing to the eyes" but also will be "pleasing to touch."

Speaking more on the development, the Head of LG's Mobile Communications Design Lab, Cha Yong-duk said that with the latest design-features, the company will not abandon the "classic LG design."

"This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward," Cha added.

In the sketches released by the company, on the upper-left corner of the back panel of the prototype smartphone, we can notice three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order, arranged by their descending size that is similar to falling raindrops - hence the "raindrop camera."

We also noticed the corner edges curved similar to what is present on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company also revealed a part of the front panel, however, we could not notice any notch. Moreover, the power button, fingerprint sensor, and the volume rockers on the prototype phone were missing.

Recently, several reports claimed that LG is currently planning to scrap its G-series smartphones by replacing it with a new series that is slated to launch on May 15. It is speculated that the company will bring 5G support to phones part of the series and also add a Qualcomm 7-series chipset.

If LG releases the new smartphones series next month with the aforementioned designs, the company will be hoping to give tough competition to brands such as Samsung, even domestically. The last few smartphones from LG including LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the LG Q51, and LG K61 all looked more or less the same in terms of the rear camera panel and overall design.