Technology News
loading

LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone

LG is touting its new “raindrop camera” and minimalistic design".

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 April 2020 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone

The next LG phone is expected to be launched in May

Highlights
  • LG official says the next phone will retain classic LG look
  • 3D Arc design is said to be pleasing to touch
  • LG is rumoured to scrap its G-series smartphones

LG has announced that the company is working on new "minimalistic design" for its upcoming smartphone "that differs from the industry trend." Without revealing the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company in a statement said that the new design includes a "Raindrop" camera and "front-back symmetrical curves." The development announced by the South Korean tech company comes at a time when several reports are indicating the arrival of new LG smartphones in May. It was reported that LG will abandon its 'G' series premium smartphones and unveil the replacement lineup on May 15.

LG in the statement added that another new design element will be making its debut in the next smartphone. The company dubbed the design as "3D Arc design."

"The edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, exuding a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones," LG in the statement said about the "3D Arc design.

LG explains that "3D Arc design" essentially means the next smartphones by the company will come with less sharp edges and angles adding that not only the design is "pleasing to the eyes" but also will be "pleasing to touch."

Speaking more on the development, the Head of LG's Mobile Communications Design Lab, Cha Yong-duk said that with the latest design-features, the company will not abandon the "classic LG design."

"This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward," Cha added.

In the sketches released by the company, on the upper-left corner of the back panel of the prototype smartphone, we can notice three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order, arranged by their descending size that is similar to falling raindrops - hence the "raindrop camera."

We also noticed the corner edges curved similar to what is present on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company also revealed a part of the front panel, however, we could not notice any notch. Moreover, the power button, fingerprint sensor, and the volume rockers on the prototype phone were missing.

Recently, several reports claimed that LG is currently planning to scrap its G-series smartphones by replacing it with a new series that is slated to launch on May 15. It is speculated that the company will bring 5G support to phones part of the series and also add a Qualcomm 7-series chipset.

If LG releases the new smartphones series next month with the aforementioned designs, the company will be hoping to give tough competition to brands such as Samsung, even domestically. The last few smartphones from LG including LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the LG Q51, and LG K61 all looked more or less the same in terms of the rear camera panel and overall design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG G series, Raindrop camera
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Apollo 13's Most Famous Quotes Originated in Hollywood

Related Stories

LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  5. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  9. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual-Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report
  2. LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone
  3. Zoom CEO Addresses Security Issues, Desktop App Updated to Remove Meeting IDs From Title Bar
  4. India's Fixed Broadband, Mobile Mean Download Speeds Dip in March 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Ookla
  5. Swiggy Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Tier-1, Tier-2 Cities, Rebrands 'Swiggy Go' as 'Swiggy Genie'
  6. Coronavirus: Airbnb to Restrict Bookings on Its Platform in Britain
  7. Jio Launches JioPOS Lite App Allowing Regular Subscribers to Recharge Other Users and Earn Commission
  8. Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 50 Million Paid Subscribers
  9. MIUI 11 Getting Android 10 Gesture Navigation Controls, Only in China Beta ROM for Now
  10. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com