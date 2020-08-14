LG Q92 specifications were reportedly leaked by a tipster on Twitter, revealing the phones hardware in detail, and confirming previously seen details as well. Apart from the specifications of the South Korean company's 5G phone, the leak also reveals the design of the handset as well as the colour options of the phone. The development appears to confirm previous leaks in which the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and a hole-punch display. The phone was also seen on Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG sites featuring 6GB of RAM.

A tweet by a tipster with the handle name @yabhishekhd, reported by Gizmochina, has leaked almost all key specifications, features the design and the colour options of the phone. As per the tweet, the LG Q92 has a display with a hole-punch located in the centre of the screen like we have seen in several Samsung smartphones. There are thick bezels on top as well as on the bottom, and comparatively slimmer bezels on the sides. On the back is a quad camera setup with two large and two small housings. There is an LED flash and the fingerprint sensor is located on the power button.

LG Q92 Specifications & Image

•6.7 inch FHD+ Punch Hole

•Snapdragon 765G

•6GB + 128GB Storage

•48+8+5+2MP Rear Camera

•32MP Front Camera

•8.49mm Thickness & 193Grams

•4000mAh Battery

•Side Mounted FP

•AI Sound Stereo Speaker

•Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium, Mirror Red pic.twitter.com/Jdmym6sm0T — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 13, 2020

As mentioned, the phone has already been spotted on various platforms including Geekbench, Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG sites.

LG Q92 specifications (reported)

The LG Q92 is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display. Under the hood, the phone is seen featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The sheet also suggests that the phone will come with LG Pay, and a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, the LG Q92 is said to sport a four-camera array on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor situated in the hole punch. Although it is not mentioned, the phone should run on Android 10.

The LG Q92 is said to be available in Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium, and Mirror Red colour options. The leak suggests that the handset has stereo speakers that feature AI sound. The phone has reportedly passed the US military standard test which could mean that it has got MIL-STD-810 certification. The phone weighs 193 grams and measures 166.54 x 77.3 x 8.49 millimeters.