LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on Google Play Console, Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG as Well

LG Q92 is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 July 2020 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

LG Q92 is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • LG Q92 integrates Adreno 620 GPU (625MHz)
  • The phone is tipped to support Bluetooth v5.1
  • LG Q92 may have a hole-punch display

LG Q92, an unannounced smartphone from the South Korean company, has been spotted on Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG sites. The listings hint that the company is indeed working on the new phone to launch in the future. The LG Q92 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. There is also an image that is leaked alongside the Google Play Console listing, but it could well just be a placeholder, and the LG Q92 could see a completely different design.

The LG Q92 was spotted on Google Play Console by MySmartPrice. The phone is listed to come with a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The pixel density is tipped to be at 420 pixels per inch. The LG Q92 is expected to run on Android 10 and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU (625MHz). The RAM on the upcoming phone is listed to be at 6GB, but there may be more options at launch.

The image listed alongside the Google Play Console listing could be a placeholder image, but if not then the LG Q92 may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top centre. A slight dent on the right-side of the screen suggests a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. This also hints that the LG Q92 may have an LCD display, instead of an AMOLED one that is required to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, the Google Play Console listing suggests little else.

The LG Q92 was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG lending more weight to the possibility of its launch in the future. The model number associated with the phone is LM-Q920N. The phone is listed to support Bluetooth v5.1. There is no word from LG regarding the launch of this device as of yet.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Q92, LG Q92 Specifications, LG Q92 Design, LG
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on Google Play Console, Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG as Well
