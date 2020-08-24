Technology News
LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More

LG Q92 packs a 4,000mAh battery and has a hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 August 2020 16:32 IST
LG Q92 has 48-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • LG Q92 is priced in South Korea at KRW 4,00,000
  • The phone comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage
  • LG Q92 comes in Black, White, and Red options

LG Q92 has officially launched in South Korea as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and is equipped with quad rear cameras at the back. The handset has a hole-punch display design with the cut out placed in the top center of the screen. The rear camera setup is unique with two big sensors placed one below the other, and the other two small sensors sitting beside them. The LG Q92 has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

LG Q92 price, sale

LG Q92 is priced in South Korea at KRW 4,00,000 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. LG notes that the phone will go on sale on August 26 in the home market. The handset has launched in White, Black, and Red finishes.

LG Q92 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the LG Q92 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

The LG Q92 packs a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on board. Up front, the hole-punch cut out holds the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The LG Q92 comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, 5G network, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are listed to be at 166.5x77.3x8.5mm and it weighs about 193 grams. Other features include Google Lens support, MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 certification, and more.

Comments

