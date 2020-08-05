Technology News
LG Q92 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM

LG Q92 is listed on Geekbench with the model number LGE LM-Q920N.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2020 18:57 IST
LG Q92 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM

LG Q92 is tipped to run on Android 10 software

Highlights
  • LG Q92 is reported to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • LG Q92, as the name suggests, will be a part of LG’s Q series
  • LG Q92 is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display

LG Q92 has now been spotted on Geekbench hinting at key specifications. The device leaked on Google Play Console recently as well suggesting that the South Korean company is actively working on the development of the device. The LG Q92 has been listed on Geekbench with the model number LGE LM-Q920N. The listing indicates that the LG Q92 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, clocked at a base frequency of 1.8GHz. Past leaks suggest that LG Q92 may sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The LGE LM-Q920N is listed on Geekbench with motherboard with codename ‘lito'. This codename is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, however, given the Google Play Console sighting from last month, the processor is quite likely to be Snapdragon 765G as the same was found listed on Google Play Console. Geekbench hinting also suggests that the LG Q92 will pack 6GB of RAM and run on Android 10. Firther, the base frequency of the processor is listed to be clocked at 1.8GHz.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the LG phone is tipped to come with a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The pixel density is said to be at 420 pixels per inch.

The image leaked alongside the listing suggests the LG Q92 may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top centre. The leak suggests that there may be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and there may be a LCD display instead of an AMOLED one. The device was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG with the same model number LM-Q920N. It is expected to come with Bluetooth v5.1 support.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

