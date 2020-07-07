Technology News
LG Working on Q92 5G, Other Q Series 5G Smartphones: Report

LG was reportedly planning on calling the upcoming 5G smartphone - LG Q9 2020 5G - but has now gone with LG Q92 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2020 17:38 IST
LG Working on Q92 5G, Other Q Series 5G Smartphones: Report

LG Velvet (above) is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support

Highlights
  • LG may be working on multiple Q-series smartphones
  • There may be more affordable 5G phones
  • The LG Q92 5G is said to be a cheaper version of the LG Velvet

LG seems to be working on a bunch of new smartphones that may be part of a rumoured ‘Q' series. Back in May, the company reportedly trademarked 13 Q-series phone names and now, a South Korean publication has stated that some of those phones will be 5G enabled. One in particular, the LG Q92 5G that comes with model number LM-Q920N, is said to be a more affordable alternative to the LG Velvet, which is also a 5G phone. Further, there are several variants of the LM-Q920N suggesting that there will be carrier dependent models with different storages, as well as non 5G models.

As per the report by Naver, LG is working on more affordable 5G smartphones, one of which is the LG Q92 5G. The report claims that the company had initially planned on calling the phone LG Q9 2020 5G but decided to go with LG Q92 5G instead. The list shared in the report shows a bunch of variants of the LM-Q920N, two of which are dedicated to two of the three major carriers in South Korea – Korea Telecom and U+.

Further, some of the variants carry the 5G moniker while the rest don't. There are names like LM-Q920N_128G, LM-Q920N_128GR, LM-Q920N_128GT, and LM-Q920N_128GW suggesting that they will come with 128GB of onboard storage with presumably different colour options.

Additionally, a report by GSM Arena claims that among the trademarked Q series models, there were others like the Q3x, Q5x, and Q6x series as well. It seems like LG wants to capitalise on the affordable 5G smartphone market. The LG Velvet also targets the mid-tier 5G smartphone market with its Snapdragon 765G SoC, triple rear camera setup, and curved display. The phone was launched in early May in South Korea and is gradually making its way to other markets including Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia, Middle East, Africa Latin America, and more.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: LG, LG Velvet, 5G, LG Q92 5G
