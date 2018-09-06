LG Q9 is likely to be the next model in the company's Q series of smartphones. While there is no official confirmation around its existence, the smartphone is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and come in two different variants with 32GB and 64GB storage options. The LG Q9 is also said to run Android 8.1 Oreo, which suggests it could debut sometime soon, as Android 9.0 Pie has already made its way into the smartphone market. Last month, LG brought the Q8 (2018) as the successor to last year's Q8. The South Korean company also earlier this week launched the Q Stylus+ in India with a stylus.

As per information provided by tipster MadSimar, the LG Q9 will come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. It is unclear whether there is microSD card support to expand the built-in storage. Further, the handset is reported to run Android 8.1 Oreo and include a 3,550mAh battery.

The availability schedule of the LG Q9 is yet to be revealed, as is its price. However, the tipster in a collaboration with Hometop.in has leaked an alleged hands-on image of the Q9. The smartphone doesn't have any display notch - unlike the competition. Also, the leaked image shows that there are on-screen keys and a proprietary interface on top of Android.

Photo Credit: Hometop.in/ MadSimar

Considering the leaked specifications and the image, the LG Q9 is expected to be another mid-range smartphone by the South Korean company. It could compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ and Vivo V9.