LG Q8+ Spotted on Certification Sites, LG Q7 Android One Variant Tipped

LG launched the Q series last year with the Q6 variants, and unveiled the LG Q8 soon after. Now, the company is working on the Q8 successor, and we've come to know about this through a KCC (Korean Certification) and Wi-Fi Alliance listing. The LG Q8+ has been listed there in two variants, hinting that the smartphone is in the offing real soon, and may be launched in the Korean markets initially. The two variants have also been listed on the page that contains a list of devices that support Google Play, further confirming their arrival. In the meanwhile, an Android One variant of the LG Q7 has been tipped to arrive soon.

The LG Q8+ has been listed on KCC in two variants with model numbers - LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L. Both the variants have been approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance as well. Furthermore, the devices have also been spotted on the Google Play list of supported devices page as well, reports Nashville Chatter Class. All of this suggests that the LG Q8+ will be arriving soon in two variants. The Wi-Fi certification suggests that the LG Q8+ will support dual-band Wi-Fi, and run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The LG Q8 was launched last year in the end of July as a stripped down version of the LG V20. We expect to see the LG Q8+ sometime around the same time, and whether it will be a striped down version of the LG V30 or not, remains to be seen.

Furthermore, LG may also be working on an LG Q7 Android One variant for T-Mobile users in the US. The yet to be announced LG Stylo 4 kernel source code reveals that the company is working on a smartphone with the codename cv5a. This is expected to be Android One variant of LG Q7 and it may also be exclusive to T-Mobile in the United States, reports XDA Developers. The smartphone's name alongside the codename has been updated on Google's list of Play certified devices. The report states that this T-Mobile Android One device is likely a carrier variant of the LG Q7.

Based on the source code information, the Android One LG Q7 is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, have a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) 18:9 LCD display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. Battery is expected to be a 3000mAh offering with Quick Charge 3.0 support, and connectivity options include USB Type-C and NFC.