LG Q8 (2018) has been launched as the successor to the LG Q8 that arrived last year. The new smartphone comes with a military-grade durable build that is touted to be based on MIL-STD 810G standard and IP68-certified. There is also an enhanced audio experience over the predecessor through Hi-Fi quality sound that is backed by DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and Hi-Fi Quad DAC technologies. The LG Q8 (2018) also supports LG Pay and comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Further, there is a stylus pen that enables note-taking on the large, 6.2-inch display. It comes with a price tag of KRW 539,000 (roughly Rs. 32,900). Notably, the LG Q8 (2018) debuts a couple of months after the South Korean company expanded its Q-Series of handsets with the addition of the LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7a models that also come with the MIL-STD 810G-based body.

LG Q8 (2018) price

The LG Q8 (2018) price in South Korea has been set at KRW 539,000 (roughly Rs. 32,900). The handset will soon go on sale in the country in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour options.

LG Q8 (2018) specifications

The LG Q8 (2018) runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) FullVision display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 389ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back that has a PDAF (phase detection autofocus) lens on top along with an LED flash. For selfies, a 5-megapixel sensor is featured at the front along with a 100-degree super wide angle lens. There is also LG's Q Lens feature that uses the built-in camera sensor to analyse the subject and find related information on the Internet. The feature also allows users to read QR code.

LG has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, the LG Q8 (2018) has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that helps easily unlock the screen - with a touch of a finger. The handset also has a stylus pen that lets users take memos directly on the display. There is also a 'Pop memo' feature that enables note-taking instantly from any screen when the stylus is unplugged. Likewise, there are features to draw images and edit GIFs. Moreover, the LG Q8 (2018) packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and measures 160.1x77.7x8.4mm.