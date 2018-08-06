NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Q8 (2018) With 18:9 Display, Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications

, 06 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
LG Q8 (2018) With 18:9 Display, Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Q8 (2018) debuted in South Korea with an MIL-STD 810G-based build and supports LG Pay.

Highlights

  • LG Q8 (2018) has been launched in South Korea
  • The handset comes with a price tag of KRW 539,000 (roughly Rs. 32,900)
  • It features a 6.2-inch FullVision display and has a stylus pen

LG Q8 (2018) has been launched as the successor to the LG Q8 that arrived last year. The new smartphone comes with a military-grade durable build that is touted to be based on MIL-STD 810G standard and IP68-certified. There is also an enhanced audio experience over the predecessor through Hi-Fi quality sound that is backed by DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and Hi-Fi Quad DAC technologies. The LG Q8 (2018) also supports LG Pay and comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Further, there is a stylus pen that enables note-taking on the large, 6.2-inch display. It comes with a price tag of KRW 539,000 (roughly Rs. 32,900). Notably, the LG Q8 (2018) debuts a couple of months after the South Korean company expanded its Q-Series of handsets with the addition of the LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7a models that also come with the MIL-STD 810G-based body.

LG Q8 (2018) price

The LG Q8 (2018) price in South Korea has been set at KRW 539,000 (roughly Rs. 32,900). The handset will soon go on sale in the country in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour options.

LG Q8 (2018) specifications

The LG Q8 (2018) runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) FullVision display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 389ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back that has a PDAF (phase detection autofocus) lens on top along with an LED flash. For selfies, a 5-megapixel sensor is featured at the front along with a 100-degree super wide angle lens. There is also LG's Q Lens feature that uses the built-in camera sensor to analyse the subject and find related information on the Internet. The feature also allows users to read QR code.

LG has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, the LG Q8 (2018) has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that helps easily unlock the screen - with a touch of a finger. The handset also has a stylus pen that lets users take memos directly on the display. There is also a 'Pop memo' feature that enables note-taking instantly from any screen when the stylus is unplugged. Likewise, there are features to draw images and edit GIFs. Moreover, the LG Q8 (2018) packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and measures 160.1x77.7x8.4mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG Q8 (2018)

LG Q8 (2018)

Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: LG
Facebook Opens Up on Vote Meddling, but Is the Shift Real?
India Says Storing Copies of Foreign Payment Firms' Data a Likely Solution
LG Q8 (2018) With 18:9 Display, Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Bring PiP Mode Videos to Android: Report
  2. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  3. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  4. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time
  5. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe Is a Wacky Movie With Incredibly Dark Humour
  6. LG Q8 (2018) With 18:9 Display, Stylus Launched
  7. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  8. Honor Play India Launch Today: Where to Watch Live Stream
  9. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
  10. BSNL Offers More SMS Benefits to Postpaid Users to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.