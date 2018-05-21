LG Q7, Q7 Plus, Q7 Alpha Smartphones With Up to 4GB RAM Launched

LG Q7 has finally debuted after a round of rumours and speculations. Unlike the LG Q6 that was unveiled last year, the new LG Q series handset comes in three variants that sport thin-bezel build and come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed camera features. The variants, namely the LG Q7, LG Q7+, and LG Q7 Alpha, also have a military-grade metallic body that is touted to have passed 14 of the MIL-STD 810G tests. Price details about the new Q series model haven't been revealed. However, LG has confirmed that shipments to key markets in Europe will begin early next month, followed by countries in North America, South America and Asia.

LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7 Alpha features

Similar to the LG G7 ThinQ, the LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7 Alpha have premium features such as Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. There is also a Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor that doubles as a camera shutter button, capture screenshots, and control the notification bar. Further, the LG Q7+ has Hi-Fi Quad DAC that works with high-quality earphones to enable richer sounds without distortion. All the three LG Q7 variants also have IP68-certified water and dust resistance. While the LG Q7 and Q7+ come in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet, the LG Q7 Alpha is available in Moroccan Blue colour option.

LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7 Alpha specifications

The LG Q7, Q7+, and Q7 Plus run Android 8.0 Oreo and feature a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 442ppi pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC, either at 1.5GHz or 1.8GHz clock speed, depending on the market. The SoC will be coupled with 3GB of RAM in case of the LG Q7 and Q7 Alpha, while the LG Q7+ has 4GB of RAM. The LG Q7 and Q7 Alpha have a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with a PDAF lens, while the Q7+ sports a 16-megapixel sensor on the back. On the front, the LG Q7 and Q7+ have either an 8-megapixel or a super wide angle lens-equipped 5-megapixel camera sensor, depending on the market. The LG Q7 Alpha, on the other hand, has a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front with a super wide angle lens.

For storing content, the LG Q7 and Q7 Alpha have 32GB of onboard storage, while the LG Q7+ has 64GB of internal storage. The inbuilt storage across all the variants is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, the LG Q7 family has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C (version 2.0). The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Fast Charge technology to deliver 50 percent of charge in about 30 minutes. Besides, it measures 143.8x69.3x8.4mm and weighs 145 grams.

"With selected features just only recently introduced in our 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, the Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price," said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, in a press statement while announcing the new Q series model.