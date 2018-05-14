Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Q7 Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport MediaTek Helio P10 SoC

 
, 14 May 2018
LG Q7 Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport MediaTek Helio P10 SoC

Highlights

  • LG Q7 may be powered by the Helio P10 chipset
  • It is tipped to pack a 4GB RAM
  • The LG Q7 multi-core score on Geekbench is at 2322

LG Q7 was leaked last month when it passed through FCC, and was expected to launch in early May, alongside the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone. Even though that didn't happen, the LG Q7 still appears to be in the offing, and the smartphone has now been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications. The LG Q7 is expected to be the cheaper alternative to the LG G7 ThinQ with budget specifications on paper.

According to the Geekbench browser benchmark site, the LG Q7 is to be powered by the Helio P10 SoC and run on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software. The listing also reveals that the LG Q7 will pack 4GB of RAM. The single-core score of the LG Q7 is at 630 and the multi-core score is at 2322. LG filed a trademark application for the LG Q7 handset in early April, and as mentioned, it is likely to be the mini version of the LG G7 ThinQ flagship.

This new model is likely to be an upgrade of the LG Q6 that arrived as the mini G6 model last year. The LG Q7 was expected to launch with the LG G7 ThinQ on May 2 this month, but that didn't happen. At the event, LG did reveal the LG G7 ThinQ and LG G7+ ThinQ smartphones with AI camera and face recognition features. Key highlights of the handset include Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging support, MIL-STD 810G compliance with IP68 certification, and face recognition.

Coming back to the LG Q7, it also rumoured to sport on-screen buttons, and come with a display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The launch date still remains a mystery.

Comments

Further reading: LG Q7, Geekbench, Helio P10 Chipset
