A few days ahead of the LG G7 ThinQ launch, a mid-range version of LG's next flagship is found to have received certification from the FCC. The unannounced handset, featuring model number ZNFQ710TS, is expected to come as the successor to the LG Q6 that was launched last year and could come as the LG Q7 ThinQ considering the company is pushing the 'ThinQ' branding everywhere. It is also safe to presume that the new handset will come alongside the LG G7 ThinQ flagship on May 2.

The FCC listing includes a couple of screenshots that show on-screen buttons and suggest a display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is unclear whether the handset will run Android Oreo or a dated Android version. Having said that, the screenshots confirm that there is a custom LG UX version on top of Android, similar to all other LG handsets. The listing importantly doesn't reveal any further details about the mysterious smartphone or its specifications.

However, the FCC listing certainly confirms that LG is preparing to launch not just the G7 ThinQ but also its inferior mid-range version in the form of the Q7 that could be called Q7 ThinQ. The company notably applied for the certification of the Q7 on April 5, as spotted in the Confidentiality Request Letter. Therefore, we can assume that the handset will soon debut in the market.

While the details about the LG Q7 haven't surfaced yet, much about the LG G7 ThinQ have already been leaked. The next LG smartphone is rumoured to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button and sport an iPhone X-like notch design. It is also said to have a dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors and come with an M+ LCD panel delivering a "twice as bright" experience as one can see on the G6.

LG is hosting an event in New York on May 2 where the G7 ThinQ is expected to be the showstopper. The same event could also see the showcasing for the LG Q7.