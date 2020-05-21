LG Q61 has been launched in South Korea as the latest addition to the company's Q-series of smartphones. The phone is a rebranded version of the LG K61 that was globally unveiled in February this year. The LG Q61 comes with a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and military grade durability. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and features DTS: X 3D stereo function for “high-quality stereo sound.” As of now, international availability for the LG Q61 is unknown.

LG Q61 price

The LG Q61, as per LG's newsroom website, comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that is priced at KRW 369,600 (roughly Rs. 22,700). It has Titanium and White colour options that will go on sale in South Korea starting May 29.

The company has not shared details about international availability as of yet.

LG Q61 specifications

The LG Q61 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the LG Q61 has four cameras on the back. The primary is a 48-megapixel camera that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The LG Q61 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The battery capacity is 4,000mAh and connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The LG Q61 is MIL-STD 810G compliant and supports DTS: X 3D stereo function. The phone measures 164.5x77.5x8.3mm and has a fingerprint scanner on the back.