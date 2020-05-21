Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications

LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications

LG Q61 features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch in the top left corner of the screen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 May 2020 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications

LG Q61 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • LG Q61 is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor
  • It packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • LG Q61 is MIL-STD 810G compliant

LG Q61 has been launched in South Korea as the latest addition to the company's Q-series of smartphones. The phone is a rebranded version of the LG K61 that was globally unveiled in February this year. The LG Q61 comes with a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and military grade durability. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and features DTS: X 3D stereo function for “high-quality stereo sound.” As of now, international availability for the LG Q61 is unknown.

LG Q61 price

The LG Q61, as per LG's newsroom website, comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that is priced at KRW 369,600 (roughly Rs. 22,700). It has Titanium and White colour options that will go on sale in South Korea starting May 29.

The company has not shared details about international availability as of yet.

LG Q61 specifications

The LG Q61 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the LG Q61 has four cameras on the back. The primary is a 48-megapixel camera that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The LG Q61 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The battery capacity is 4,000mAh and connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The LG Q61 is MIL-STD 810G compliant and supports DTS: X 3D stereo function. The phone measures 164.5x77.5x8.3mm and has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

LG Q61

LG Q61

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Q61, LG Q61 price, LG Q61 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch

Related Stories

LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  3. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  4. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  6. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. Your Devices May Be Vulnerable to BIAS Bluetooth Attack
  9. Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status
  2. Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ to Release in 2021 on HBO Max
  3. Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. Twitter Is Testing New Feature to Let You Limit Replies to Your Tweets
  5. iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask
  6. Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest
  7. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto G8 Power Lite Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Specifications
  9. PUBG PC Gets Bots, Ranked Mode, and More With Update 7.2: All You Need to Know
  10. Your Devices May Be Vulnerable to BIAS Bluetooth Attack: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com