LG Q60 With Triple Rear Cameras, MIL-STD 810G Build Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The new LG Q-series phone will go on sale starting October 1.

By | Updated: 28 September 2019 12:01 IST
LG Q60 With Triple Rear Cameras, MIL-STD 810G Build Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG Q60 will be available in a single New Moroccan Blue colour

Highlights
  • LG Q60 features triple rear cameras and a single front snapper
  • The phone comes equipped with a 3,500mAh battery
  • It will be available from both offline and online stores

LG has launched a new camera-centric mid-range smartphone in India – the LG Q60. The latest LG Q-series smartphone packs triple rear cameras and boasts of an MIL-STD 810G-certified build for durability. The phone also offers support for DTS: X 3D Surround Sound technology for superior audio output by simulating the 7.1-channel surround sound experience. The LG Q60, which was originally unveiled at MWC earlier this year, features a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch and comes equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The phone also packs a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG Q60 price in India

The LG Q60 has been priced at Rs. 13,490 for the sole variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in a single Moroccan Blue colour option. It will go on sale starting October 1 and will be available from both online and retail stores across the country. However, LG is yet to detail the launch offers for the LG Q60.

LG Q60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Q60 runs Android 9 Pie with LG UI on top. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) FullVision Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor, clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is 64GB, which can further be expanded using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

LG Q60 features a triple camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel super wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. Google Lens support is available as well. There is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor to handle selfies and video calls.

The phone, which was unveiled at MWC 2019 back in February, packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock for authentication. The LG Q60 measures 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm and tips the scales at 172 grams.

Display6.26-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
