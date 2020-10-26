Technology News
LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Q52 will go on sale in South Korea.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2020 10:51 IST
LG Q52 packs 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • LG Q52 has a large 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone comes in Silky White, Silky Red options
  • LG Q52 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

LG Q52 has been launched as the latest smartphone offering from the South Korean company. It is the successor of LG Q51 and comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper. LG Q52 comes with 4GB of RAM and also offers 64GB of internal storage. Users also have the option to expand storage further using a microSD card. The company has packed a 4,000mAh battery inside LG Q52 and added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

LG Q52 price

LG Q52 has been launched in South Korea with a price tag of KRW 3,30,000 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone will be available in two colour options – Silky White and Silky Red. LG Q52 will go on sale on October 28.

LG Q52 specifications

LG Q52 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ hole-punch display. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB.

Speaking of optics, LG Q52 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, LG Q52 sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

LG Q52 packs a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and more. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

LG Q52

LG Q52

Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
