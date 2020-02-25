Technology News
LG Q51 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

LG has launched a new budget friendly smartphone, the LG Q51, which will go on sale on February 26 in South Korea.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 February 2020 19:33 IST
LG Q51 will be available in Frozen White and Moonlight Titanium

Highlights
  • LG Q51 has been announced in South Korea
  • It has been priced at KRW 317,000
  • The LG Q51 has a triple camera setup on the back

LG has added another device in its ‘Q' lineup of smartphones. The LG Q51 has been launched in South Korea and is being touted as a value for money option. It has a 6.5-inch Full Vision display but has relatively thick bezels. Powered by an octa-core processor, the LG Q51 has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a triple camera setup on the back and a single front facing camera housed in a centrally located notch. The LG Q51 will be available in two colours namely, Frozen White and Moonlight Titanium.

LG Q51 price and availability

The LG Q51 will go on sale from tomorrow, February 26 and according to LG's statement, it will be sold by three mobile communication companies. It is priced at KRW 317,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and is only available in South Korea with no details on availability in outside markets.

LG Q51 specifications

The specification sheet available on the LG site states that LG Q51 has a 2.0GHz octa-core processor without the actual name. Some reports state that it has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The official listing shows only one variant of the phone, with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB). It has a 4,000mAh battery. You get a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution.

Talking about the cameras, the LG Q51 has three on the back with the primary being 13-megapixel, the other two being a 5-megapixel ultra widem and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the V-notch.

For connectivity, the LG Q51 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back. The listing also states there are stereo speakers, and 7.1 channel DTS X 3D stereo sound. It has passed US military specifications giving it increased durability. The LG Q51 has a dedicated Google Assistant button on left side as well.

Comments

