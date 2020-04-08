Technology News
Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench

The mysterious LG Phone with the model number LG LM-G900N is seen running on Android 10.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 April 2020 12:17 IST
Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench

LG is rumoured to abandon the ‘G' series of premium smartphones

Highlights
  • Geekbench listing shows LG phone with 8GB RAM, Android 10
  • The phone is listed with octa-core Qualcomm 'lito' processor
  • 'Lito' processor is said to be a successor of Snapdragon 765-series

LG is rumoured to abandon the ‘G' series of premium smartphones and unveil its replacement series on May 15. The South Korean tech company is yet to confirm this development, however, in the meantime a mysterious LG smartphone with 8GB RAM and octa-core Qualcomm 'lito' processor has been spotted in a Geekbench listing. Not much is unknown about the 'lito' processor, however, reports last month indicated that Qualcomm is developing four new processors. It is rumoured that the Qualcomm processor codenamed 'lito' is a successor to Snapdragon 765 or 765G chipsets that will come with 5G support.

To quickly summarise, from the Geenkbench listing we can notice the model number of the LG phone as LGE LM-G900N. The listing also highlights that the LG phone managed 506 points in the single-core test and 1,545 points in the multi-core department. The device is also said to be powered by octa-core Qualcomm 'lito' chipset that has a base clock speed of 1.8GHz. Moreover, the phone is listed to run Android 10 and pack 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned above, LG is reportedly working on a new series that will replace the 'G' series premium smartphones next month. It was reported that LG will use an unspecified Snapdragon 7-series chipset to add 5G support to the smartphones included in the rumoured unnamed-series. If reports about the 5G support are true, it is safe to assume that LG will pack Snapdragon 765 or 765G chipsets since they are the only 7-series chips from Qualcomm to feature a 5G modem.

But, as pointed out by Japanese blog Reameizu last month, the mysterious 'lito' processor - as spotted in Galaxy S20 series kernel source - is not Snapdragon 765G SoC, but rather a 'prototype' of the Snapdragon 765 5G or "possibly the SM7350" that is also rumoured to come with 5G support.

Meanwhile, another report by Tech Inspected citing a tipster indicated that the SM7350 is part number of a new 700 series chip developed by Qualcomm. "It is logical to think that the SM7350 will succeed the Snapdragon 765 series — that has a part number of SM7250," the report added.

Therefore its possible that the mysterious LG smartphone with 'lito' processor spotted on Geekbench could indicate the presence a new Snapdragon 7-series chip that will support 5G connectivity. However, since both Qualcomm and LG have not confirmed these developments, it is advised taking this information with a pinch of salt

