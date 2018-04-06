LG is offering discounted offers on four smartphones from its lineup in India under LG Mobile Days sale. These include the LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6, and the LG Q6+. A maximum discount of up to 50 percent is applicable on the smartphones, Amazon says. However, the duration of the sale has not been revealed.

The LG V30+ is currently available at a price of Rs. 44,990 (MRP 60,000) on Amazon India site. Under the new offer, LG is offering an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 5,000 as well as a No Cost EMI option. The buyers of the LG V30+ will also get a free Tone headset from the company. Coming to the LG G6, the handset is currently priced at Rs. 28,990, which is a drop from the MRP of Rs. 55,000. This smartphone also comes with the No Cost EMI option and there is an exchange offer up to Rs. 1,000.

Both LG Q6 and LG Q6+ are a part of the LG Mobile Days sale offer. The LG Q6+ is available for Rs. 16,471 and comes with a No Cost EMI option. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 19,990. Meanwhile, the LG Q6 is priced at Rs. 11,490 down from Rs. 16,990. The handset also comes with the No Cost EMI offer.

To recall the specifications, the LG V30+ sports a 6-inch QHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, and 4GB of RAM. The LG Q6 features a 5.5 full-HD display, Snapdragon 435 SoC, and it comes with 3GB of RAM. Finally, the LG Q6+ sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 435 SoC, and 4GB of RAM.

